Election 2019: How Nifty may react if BJP-led NDA fails to get majority

Updated: May 16, 2019 4:28:38 PM

As the final phase of elections near, the investors are seeking strategies to play according to the likely momentum of the stock markets.

The Nifty may correct by 10-15 per cent if the non-NDA coalition forms government, the report added.

As the final phase of elections near, the investors are seeking strategies to play according to the likely momentum of the stock markets. It’s important for the investors to come up with a plan, given the impact of poll results considering volatility may hit markets during the week beginning May 20. The Nifty could fall 10 to 15 per cent if BJP-led NDA fails to secure majority, a report by global brokerage said. In case of NDA getting majority, the 50-share index may move up by 5 to 10 per cent and hit  11,800 levels and even move beyond, the UBS report said. It may move up by 5 to 10 per cent. The movement of market would be triggered by the trend on May 23 in the short term, it noted.

In case of BJP-led NDA winning more than 250 seats, the index may see 5 per cent upside to hit the recent peak. If the coalition wins under 250 seats, a near term volatility could hit the market, it added. The Nifty may correct by 10-15 per cent if the non-NDA coalition forms government, the report added.

“The reality check of fiscal slippage and or a negative growth surprise awaits markets post this binary event,” the report noted. Meanwhile, another report by HDFC Securities said that smallcaps and midcaps may outperform if BJP gets majority. If the NDA fails to get a majority, the markets may react negatively, due to unexpected outcome, it added. The BSE Sensex surged 278.60 points to finish at 37,393.48, while NSE Nifty ended 100.10 points higher at 11,257.10 on Wednesday. The shares of Bajaj Finance closed 3.65 per cent higher at 3,111.8, while Tata Motors shares ended the session 3.5 per cent higher at Rs 175.50.

