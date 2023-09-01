Follow Us

ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.21 Closed
00
As on Jul 4, 2023, 3:54 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elcid Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.21₹3.21
₹3.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.42₹3.21
₹3.21
Open Price
₹3.21
Prev. Close
₹3.21
Volume
0

Elcid Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.21
  • R23.21
  • R33.21
  • Pivot
    3.21
  • S13.21
  • S23.21
  • S33.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.213.29
  • 109.994.67
  • 2010.176.39
  • 506.80
  • 1003.40
  • 2001.70

Elcid Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000032.64-66.35-45.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Elcid Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Elcid Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elcid Investments Ltd.

Elcid Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1981PLC025770 and registration number is 025770. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Varun A Vakil
    Chairman
  • Ms. Amrita A Vakil
    Director
  • Mrs. Dipika A Vakil
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh C DalaL
    Director
  • Mr. Ketan C Kapadia
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat B Talati
    Director

FAQs on Elcid Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elcid Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Elcid Investments Ltd. is ₹.06 Cr as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elcid Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elcid Investments Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Elcid Investments Ltd. is 0.0 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the share price of Elcid Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elcid Investments Ltd. is ₹3.21 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elcid Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elcid Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elcid Investments Ltd. is ₹3.21 and 52-week low of Elcid Investments Ltd. is ₹2.42 as on Jul 04, 2023.

