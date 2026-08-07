Here's the live share price of Elcid Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elcid Investments
|0.71
|-1.32
|-8.91
|-1.41
|-18.09
|3,119.82
|480.95
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elcid Investments has declined 18.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Elcid Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,10,668.77
|1,12,295.41
|10
|1,11,306.79
|1,12,045.01
|20
|1,12,614.15
|1,12,660.64
|50
|1,15,883
|1,14,089.46
|100
|1,11,832.09
|1,15,095.11
|200
|1,19,199.06
|1,17,922.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elcid Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Elcid Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Elcid Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Elcid Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Elcid Investments - Disclosure Of The Votings Results Of The 45Th AGM Pursuant To Regulation 44(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Elcid Investments - Proceedings Of The 45Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Elcid Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1981PLC025770 and registration number is 025770. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elcid Investments is ₹112,493.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elcid Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elcid Investments is ₹2,249.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elcid Investments are ₹112,493.00 and ₹111,010.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elcid Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elcid Investments is ₹144,500.00 and 52-week low of Elcid Investments is ₹87,003.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elcid Investments has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -1.32% for the past month, -8.91% over 3 months, -18.09% over 1 year, 3119.82% across 3 years, and 480.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elcid Investments are 20.73 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global