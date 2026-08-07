What is the share price of Elcid Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elcid Investments is ₹112,493.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Elcid Investments? The Elcid Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elcid Investments? The market cap of Elcid Investments is ₹2,249.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elcid Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elcid Investments are ₹112,493.00 and ₹111,010.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elcid Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elcid Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elcid Investments is ₹144,500.00 and 52-week low of Elcid Investments is ₹87,003.00 as on .

How has the Elcid Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Elcid Investments has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -1.32% for the past month, -8.91% over 3 months, -18.09% over 1 year, 3119.82% across 3 years, and 480.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elcid Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elcid Investments are 20.73 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global