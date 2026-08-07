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Elcid Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELCID INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Elcid Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,12,493.00 Closed
1.34₹ 1483.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elcid Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,11,010.00₹1,12,493.00
₹1,12,493.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87,003.00₹1,44,500.00
₹1,12,493.00
Open Price
₹1,11,010.00
Prev. Close
₹1,11,010.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Elcid Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elcid Investments		0.71-1.32-8.91-1.41-18.093,119.82480.95
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elcid Investments has declined 18.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Elcid Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Elcid Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elcid Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,10,668.771,12,295.41
101,11,306.791,12,045.01
201,12,614.151,12,660.64
501,15,8831,14,089.46
1001,11,832.091,15,095.11
2001,19,199.061,17,922.59

Source: Dion Global

Elcid Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elcid Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Elcid Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTElcid Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of
Aug 01, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTElcid Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTElcid Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTElcid Investments - Disclosure Of The Votings Results Of The 45Th AGM Pursuant To Regulation 44(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTElcid Investments - Proceedings Of The 45Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Elcid Investments

Elcid Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1981PLC025770 and registration number is 025770. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varun Vakil
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Ms. Amrita Vakil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ragini Vakil
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Essaji Vahanvati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya Kaji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Margarette Shwetha Thomas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Elcid Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Elcid Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elcid Investments is ₹112,493.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elcid Investments?

The Elcid Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elcid Investments?

The market cap of Elcid Investments is ₹2,249.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elcid Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elcid Investments are ₹112,493.00 and ₹111,010.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elcid Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elcid Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elcid Investments is ₹144,500.00 and 52-week low of Elcid Investments is ₹87,003.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elcid Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elcid Investments has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -1.32% for the past month, -8.91% over 3 months, -18.09% over 1 year, 3119.82% across 3 years, and 480.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elcid Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elcid Investments are 20.73 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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