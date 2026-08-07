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Ekennis Software Service Share Price

NSE
BSE

EKENNIS SOFTWARE SERVICE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Ekennis Software Service along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.65 Closed
-4.98₹ -3.65
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ekennis Software Service Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.65₹69.65
₹69.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.34₹168.00
₹69.65
Open Price
₹69.65
Prev. Close
₹73.30
Volume
1,600

Source: Dion Global

Ekennis Software Service Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ekennis Software Service		0-36.83-53.52-51.2145.10-8.53-3.68
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ekennis Software Service has gained 45.10% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ekennis Software Service has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Ekennis Software Service Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ekennis Software Service Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.6976.44
1085.2786.33
20110.42100.28
50113.32104.61
10087.8298.48
20092.8596.64

Source: Dion Global

Ekennis Software Service Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ekennis Software Service remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ekennis Software Service Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTEkennis Soft. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTEkennis Soft. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTEkennis Soft. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management Control
May 28, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTEkennis Soft. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTEkennis Soft. Serv. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Ekennis Software Service

Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2019PLC122003 and registration number is 122003. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Manisha Sharma
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ruchita Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Urvashi Upadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Abhinaya Verma
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Ekennis Software Service Share Price

What is the share price of Ekennis Software Service?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekennis Software Service is ₹69.65 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ekennis Software Service?

The Ekennis Software Service is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ekennis Software Service?

The market cap of Ekennis Software Service is ₹9.75 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ekennis Software Service?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekennis Software Service are ₹69.65 and ₹69.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekennis Software Service?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekennis Software Service stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekennis Software Service is ₹168.00 and 52-week low of Ekennis Software Service is ₹37.34 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Ekennis Software Service performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ekennis Software Service has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -36.83% for the past month, -53.52% over 3 months, 45.1% over 1 year, -8.53% across 3 years, and -3.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service are 69,650.00 and 1.95 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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