Ekennis Software Service Ltd. Share Price

EKENNIS SOFTWARE SERVICE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹95.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ekennis Software Service Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.00₹97.94
₹95.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.05₹208.95
₹95.00
Open Price
₹95.00
Prev. Close
₹95.00
Volume
0

Ekennis Software Service Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196.96
  • R298.92
  • R399.9
  • Pivot
    95.98
  • S194.02
  • S293.04
  • S391.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5164.192.17
  • 10168.3790.64
  • 20173.7889.29
  • 50134.8491.61
  • 100108.36101.24
  • 20054.18113.73

Ekennis Software Service Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.314.4014.62-26.92-50.0013.1013.10
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Ekennis Software Service Ltd. Share Holdings

Ekennis Software Service Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Others
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Ekennis Software Service Ltd.

Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2019PLC122003 and registration number is 122003. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Manisha Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ruchita Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Urvashi Upadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Uma Chidambaram Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ekennis Software Service Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ekennis Software Service Ltd.?

The market cap of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹13.30 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ekennis Software Service Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is 2.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Ekennis Software Service Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekennis Software Service Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekennis Software Service Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹208.95 and 52-week low of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹76.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

