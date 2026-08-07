Here's the live share price of Ekennis Software Service along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ekennis Software Service
|0
|-36.83
|-53.52
|-51.21
|45.10
|-8.53
|-3.68
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ekennis Software Service has gained 45.10% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ekennis Software Service has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.69
|76.44
|10
|85.27
|86.33
|20
|110.42
|100.28
|50
|113.32
|104.61
|100
|87.82
|98.48
|200
|92.85
|96.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ekennis Software Service remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Ekennis Soft. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Ekennis Soft. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Ekennis Soft. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management Control
|May 28, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Ekennis Soft. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Ekennis Soft. Serv. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2019PLC122003 and registration number is 122003. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekennis Software Service is ₹69.65 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Ekennis Software Service is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ekennis Software Service is ₹9.75 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekennis Software Service are ₹69.65 and ₹69.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekennis Software Service stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekennis Software Service is ₹168.00 and 52-week low of Ekennis Software Service is ₹37.34 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Ekennis Software Service has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -36.83% for the past month, -53.52% over 3 months, 45.1% over 1 year, -8.53% across 3 years, and -3.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service are 69,650.00 and 1.95 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global