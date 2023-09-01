Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Others
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2019PLC122003 and registration number is 122003. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹13.30 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is 2.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekennis Software Service Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹208.95 and 52-week low of Ekennis Software Service Ltd. is ₹76.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.