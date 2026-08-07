What is the share price of Ekennis Software Service? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekennis Software Service is ₹69.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Ekennis Software Service? The Ekennis Software Service is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ekennis Software Service? The market cap of Ekennis Software Service is ₹9.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ekennis Software Service? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekennis Software Service are ₹69.65 and ₹69.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekennis Software Service? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekennis Software Service stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekennis Software Service is ₹168.00 and 52-week low of Ekennis Software Service is ₹37.34 as on .

How has the Ekennis Software Service performed historically in terms of returns? The Ekennis Software Service has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -36.83% for the past month, -53.52% over 3 months, 45.1% over 1 year, -8.53% across 3 years, and -3.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service are 69,650.00 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global