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Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

EKAM LEASING & FINANCE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.60 Closed
1.20₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.58₹7.60
₹7.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.81₹8.99
₹7.60
Open Price
₹7.58
Prev. Close
₹7.51
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ekam Leasing & Finance Company		-8.43-6.17-4.7618.9416.3911.456.22
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ekam Leasing & Finance Company has gained 16.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ekam Leasing & Finance Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.997.87
108.047.93
208.057.84
507.397.48
1006.837.12
2006.576.91

Source: Dion Global

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ekam Leasing & Finance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTEkam Leasing & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:09 AM IST ISTEkam Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTEkam Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 09, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTEkam Leasing & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTEkam Leasing & Fin. - Intimation Of Record Date/Cut-Off Date Of NCLT Directed Meeting Of Equity Shareholders To Be Held On 24

Source: Dion Global

About Ekam Leasing & Finance Company

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055697 and registration number is 055697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Varshney
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Share Price

What is the share price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ekam Leasing & Finance Company?

The Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company?

The market cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹4.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company are ₹7.60 and ₹7.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekam Leasing & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹8.99 and 52-week low of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹4.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ekam Leasing & Finance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ekam Leasing & Finance Company has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -6.17% for the past month, -4.76% over 3 months, 16.39% over 1 year, 11.45% across 3 years, and 6.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company are -1.11 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company News

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