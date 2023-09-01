Follow Us

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. Share Price

EKAM LEASING & FINANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.27 Closed
3.640.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.77₹6.35
₹6.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.46₹10.73
₹6.27
Open Price
₹6.35
Prev. Close
₹6.05
Volume
11,130

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.49
  • R26.71
  • R37.07
  • Pivot
    6.13
  • S15.91
  • S25.55
  • S35.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.786.18
  • 105.856.12
  • 205.755.87
  • 505.175.41
  • 1004.985.38
  • 2005.255.51

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.6434.2656.36-7.5261.6065.87178.67
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.

Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055697 and registration number is 055697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Varshney
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is -10.56 and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹6.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹10.73 and 52-week low of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹3.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

