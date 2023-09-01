What is the Market Cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.? The market cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is -10.56 and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is 1.3 as on .

What is the share price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹6.27 as on .