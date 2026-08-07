Here's the live share price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ekam Leasing & Finance Company
|-8.43
|-6.17
|-4.76
|18.94
|16.39
|11.45
|6.22
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ekam Leasing & Finance Company has gained 16.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ekam Leasing & Finance Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.99
|7.87
|10
|8.04
|7.93
|20
|8.05
|7.84
|50
|7.39
|7.48
|100
|6.83
|7.12
|200
|6.57
|6.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ekam Leasing & Finance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Ekam Leasing & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:09 AM IST IST
|Ekam Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Ekam Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Ekam Leasing & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Ekam Leasing & Fin. - Intimation Of Record Date/Cut-Off Date Of NCLT Directed Meeting Of Equity Shareholders To Be Held On 24
Source: Dion Global
Ekam Leasing & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055697 and registration number is 055697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹4.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company are ₹7.60 and ₹7.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekam Leasing & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹8.99 and 52-week low of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹4.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ekam Leasing & Finance Company has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -6.17% for the past month, -4.76% over 3 months, 16.39% over 1 year, 11.45% across 3 years, and 6.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company are -1.11 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global