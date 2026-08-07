What is the share price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹7.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Ekam Leasing & Finance Company? The Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company? The market cap of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹4.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company are ₹7.60 and ₹7.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekam Leasing & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹8.99 and 52-week low of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company is ₹4.81 as on .

How has the Ekam Leasing & Finance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Ekam Leasing & Finance Company has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -6.17% for the past month, -4.76% over 3 months, 16.39% over 1 year, 11.45% across 3 years, and 6.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing & Finance Company are -1.11 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global