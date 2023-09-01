Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.99
|15.42
|45.44
|138.38
|140.18
|171.48
|124.97
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1974PLC002574 and registration number is 002574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹490.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is 17.3 and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹850.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹873.00 and 52-week low of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹333.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.