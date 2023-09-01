Follow Us

EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹850.95 Closed
-1.61-13.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹837.00₹898.00
₹850.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹333.55₹873.00
₹850.95
Open Price
₹898.00
Prev. Close
₹864.90
Volume
8,260

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1881.33
  • R2920.17
  • R3942.33
  • Pivot
    859.17
  • S1820.33
  • S2798.17
  • S3759.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5358.25808.96
  • 10360.86781.36
  • 20363.98760.42
  • 50366.5715.23
  • 100366.72646.01
  • 200354.84559.41

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.9915.4245.44138.38140.18171.48124.97
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1974PLC002574 and registration number is 002574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip M Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prayasvin B Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukulnarayan Dwivedi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant C Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Nirmal P Bhogilal
    Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mrs. Manjuladevi P Shroff
    Director
  • Ms. Reena P Bhagwati
    Director

FAQs on Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹490.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is 17.3 and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹850.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹873.00 and 52-week low of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is ₹333.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

