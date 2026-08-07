What is the share price of Eimco Elecon (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,847.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Eimco Elecon (India)? The Eimco Elecon (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eimco Elecon (India)? The market cap of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,065.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eimco Elecon (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eimco Elecon (India) are ₹1,877.55 and ₹1,783.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eimco Elecon (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eimco Elecon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹2,530.00 and 52-week low of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,413.70 as on .

How has the Eimco Elecon (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Eimco Elecon (India) has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -5.65% for the past month, 14.17% over 3 months, -24.88% over 1 year, 35.42% across 3 years, and 33.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) are 27.65 and 2.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global