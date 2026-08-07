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Eimco Elecon (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

EIMCO ELECON (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Eimco Elecon (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,847.40 Closed
2.15₹ 38.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eimco Elecon (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,783.95₹1,877.55
₹1,847.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,413.70₹2,530.00
₹1,847.40
Open Price
₹1,827.00
Prev. Close
₹1,808.55
Volume
623

Source: Dion Global

Eimco Elecon (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eimco Elecon (India)		3.80-4.5215.548.14-23.9835.9633.59
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eimco Elecon (India) has declined 23.98% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Eimco Elecon (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eimco Elecon (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,788.591,819.91
101,796.131,812.83
201,813.061,802.18
501,711.771,748.01
1001,650.921,706.43
2001,656.211,732.85

Source: Dion Global

Eimco Elecon (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eimco Elecon (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.98%, FII holding rose to 3.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eimco Elecon (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTEimco Elecon Ind - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTEimco Elecon Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 9, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST ISTEimco Elecon Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTEimco Elecon Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 9Th July, 2026
Jun 26, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTEimco Elecon Ind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Eimco Elecon (India)

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1974PLC002574 and registration number is 002574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip M Patel
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Prayasvin B Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai S Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant C Amin
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil C Vakil
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sonal Ambani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Shah
    Executive Director

FAQs on Eimco Elecon (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Eimco Elecon (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,847.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eimco Elecon (India)?

The Eimco Elecon (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eimco Elecon (India)?

The market cap of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,065.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eimco Elecon (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eimco Elecon (India) are ₹1,877.55 and ₹1,783.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eimco Elecon (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eimco Elecon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹2,530.00 and 52-week low of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,413.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eimco Elecon (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eimco Elecon (India) has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -5.65% for the past month, 14.17% over 3 months, -24.88% over 1 year, 35.42% across 3 years, and 33.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) are 27.65 and 2.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eimco Elecon (India) News

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