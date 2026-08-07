Here's the live share price of Eimco Elecon (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eimco Elecon (India)
|3.80
|-4.52
|15.54
|8.14
|-23.98
|35.96
|33.59
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eimco Elecon (India) has declined 23.98% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Eimco Elecon (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,788.59
|1,819.91
|10
|1,796.13
|1,812.83
|20
|1,813.06
|1,802.18
|50
|1,711.77
|1,748.01
|100
|1,650.92
|1,706.43
|200
|1,656.21
|1,732.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eimco Elecon (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.98%, FII holding rose to 3.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Eimco Elecon Ind - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Eimco Elecon Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 9, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST IST
|Eimco Elecon Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Eimco Elecon Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 9Th July, 2026
|Jun 26, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Eimco Elecon Ind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1974PLC002574 and registration number is 002574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,847.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eimco Elecon (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,065.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eimco Elecon (India) are ₹1,877.55 and ₹1,783.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eimco Elecon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹2,530.00 and 52-week low of Eimco Elecon (India) is ₹1,413.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eimco Elecon (India) has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -5.65% for the past month, 14.17% over 3 months, -24.88% over 1 year, 35.42% across 3 years, and 33.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon (India) are 27.65 and 2.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global