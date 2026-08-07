What is the share price of Eiko Lifesciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eiko Lifesciences is ₹49.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Eiko Lifesciences? The Eiko Lifesciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eiko Lifesciences? The market cap of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹68.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eiko Lifesciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eiko Lifesciences are ₹50.23 and ₹48.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eiko Lifesciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eiko Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹64.44 and 52-week low of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹45.90 as on .

How has the Eiko Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Eiko Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -2.83% for the past month, -0.28% over 3 months, -7.93% over 1 year, -4.4% across 3 years, and -11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences are 15.20 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global