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Eiko Lifesciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

EIKO LIFESCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Eiko Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.80 Closed
-0.16₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eiko Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.30₹50.23
₹49.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.90₹64.44
₹49.80
Open Price
₹49.88
Prev. Close
₹49.88
Volume
5,931

Source: Dion Global

Eiko Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eiko Lifesciences		2.83-2.83-0.28-2.05-7.93-4.40-11.36
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eiko Lifesciences has declined 7.93% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Eiko Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Eiko Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eiko Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.0149.31
1049.1649.25
2049.3849.41
5050.449.95
10050.7150.54
20051.6251.4

Source: Dion Global

Eiko Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eiko Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eiko Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTEiko Lifesciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTEiko Lifesciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTEiko Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTEiko Lifesciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTEiko Lifesciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Com

Source: Dion Global

About Eiko Lifesciences

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1977PLC258134 and registration number is 258134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Laxmikant Ramprasad Kabra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sumukh Vartak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Dhirajlal Tanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hasti Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kajal Dhanpatraj Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Govindas Baheti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eiko Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of Eiko Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eiko Lifesciences is ₹49.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eiko Lifesciences?

The Eiko Lifesciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eiko Lifesciences?

The market cap of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹68.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eiko Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eiko Lifesciences are ₹50.23 and ₹48.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eiko Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eiko Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹64.44 and 52-week low of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹45.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eiko Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eiko Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -2.83% for the past month, -0.28% over 3 months, -7.93% over 1 year, -4.4% across 3 years, and -11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences are 15.20 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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