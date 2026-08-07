Here's the live share price of Eiko Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eiko Lifesciences
|2.83
|-2.83
|-0.28
|-2.05
|-7.93
|-4.40
|-11.36
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eiko Lifesciences has declined 7.93% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Eiko Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.01
|49.31
|10
|49.16
|49.25
|20
|49.38
|49.41
|50
|50.4
|49.95
|100
|50.71
|50.54
|200
|51.62
|51.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eiko Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Eiko Lifesciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Eiko Lifesciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Eiko Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Eiko Lifesciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Eiko Lifesciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Com
Source: Dion Global
Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1977PLC258134 and registration number is 258134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eiko Lifesciences is ₹49.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eiko Lifesciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹68.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eiko Lifesciences are ₹50.23 and ₹48.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eiko Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹64.44 and 52-week low of Eiko Lifesciences is ₹45.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eiko Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -2.83% for the past month, -0.28% over 3 months, -7.93% over 1 year, -4.4% across 3 years, and -11.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences are 15.20 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global