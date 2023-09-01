Follow Us

EIKO LIFESCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹60.39 Closed
-0.2-0.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹61.95
₹60.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.23₹78.60
₹60.39
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹60.51
Volume
13,930

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.23
  • R264.06
  • R366.18
  • Pivot
    60.11
  • S158.28
  • S256.16
  • S354.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.159.66
  • 1053.5659.45
  • 2054.1659.08
  • 5047.9558.85
  • 10048.9559.2
  • 20051.3757.61

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.431.961.77-4.9185.08108.32-0.45
-1.12-5.10-5.698.36-11.3575.38114.60
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.252.90-4.54-8.82-40.86-6.2744.93
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
4.10-0.86-3.32-10.04-29.0080.84204.08
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
15 May, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares

About Eiko Lifesciences Ltd.

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1977PLC258134 and registration number is 258134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Laxmikant Ramprasad Kabra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Dhirajlal Tanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mandar Kamalakar Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Ravindranath More
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Govindas Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kajal Dhanpatraj Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eiko Lifesciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹60.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is 78.74 and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹60.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹78.60 and 52-week low of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹40.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

