Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.43
|1.96
|1.77
|-4.91
|85.08
|108.32
|-0.45
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-5.69
|8.36
|-11.35
|75.38
|114.60
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.25
|2.90
|-4.54
|-8.82
|-40.86
|-6.27
|44.93
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|4.10
|-0.86
|-3.32
|-10.04
|-29.00
|80.84
|204.08
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1977PLC258134 and registration number is 258134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹60.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is 78.74 and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹60.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹78.60 and 52-week low of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹40.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.