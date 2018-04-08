Eight of top 10 companies add Rs 86,000 cr in m-cap

With an addition of Rs 8,604 crore, the market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped to Rs 2,97,763.40 crore. (PTI)

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added nearly Rs 86,000 crore to their market valuation last week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. Barring Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Infosys, rest of the eight blue-chip companies saw a total addition of Rs 85,998.28 crore in market capitalization (m-cap) during the week ended Friday.

The valuation of TCS surged by Rs 19,219.45 crore to Rs 5,64,657.41 crore while that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed to Rs 5,76,294.88 crore, registering a rise of Rs 17,071.89 crore. The m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) soared by Rs 15,973.11 crore to Rs 2,31,860.78 crore and Maruti Suzuki India’s valuation climbed Rs 10,412.70 crore to Rs 2,78,150.79 crore. With an addition of Rs 8,604 crore, the market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped to Rs 2,97,763.40 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank increased by Rs 8,109.66 crore to Rs 4,98,958.01 crore.

The m-cap of ITC advanced by Rs 5,736.02 crore to Rs 3,18,043.93 crore and that of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) went up by Rs 871.45 crore to Rs 3,06,618.03 crore. On the other hand, the valuation of ONGC plunged by Rs 1,154.99 crore to Rs 2,27,019.93 crore while Infosys saw its m-cap decline by Rs 1,113.90 crore to Rs 2,46,652.02 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, SBI, and ONGC. The BSE Sensex ended the week with a smart gain of 658.29 points, or 1.99 percent while the NSE Nifty rose 217.90 points, or 2.15 percent during the period.