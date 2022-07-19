Eicher Motors, TVS Motor hit new 52-week highs on BSE; Aditya Consumer among stocks to touch new 52-week lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading in green on Tuesday, after rising from day’s low touched in opening deals. Index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), among others, capped the losses and helped the index to turn green. So far in the day, BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 54,698, and a low of 54,233. While NSE Nifty rose to a day’s high of 16,328.65, and low of 16,187.05. No stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh 52-week high or 52-week low so far in the day.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

On BSE Sensex, a total of 77 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs in late morning deals. These were ABB India, Aether Industries, Eicher Motors, Ethos, PC Jeweller, Safari Industries (India), Siemens, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), TVS Motor Company, among others. On the flip side, 13 stocks were ruling at fresh 52-week lows on BSE. These were Aditya Consumer Marketing, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, KBC Global, Palm Jewels, Regency Fincorp, Seacoast Shipping Services, Softsol India, and Vikas Proppant & Granite, among others.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs, 52-week lows on National Stock Exchange

On the National Stock Exchange, 32 stocks were trading at new 52-week highs, and 11 stocks at new 52-week lows. The stocks that rose to new highs were ABB India, Aether Industries, AIA Engineering, BLS International Services, Elecon Engineering Company, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Hindware Home Innovation, Insecticides (India), Maharashtra Seamless, Manorama Industries, Orient Bell, PC Jeweller, Priti International, PSP Projects, Radhika Jeweltech, Safari Industries (India), Siemens, Superhouse, Tube Investments of India, TVS Motor Company, among others.

On the flip side, DRC Systems India, ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-SEC ETF, Nandan Denim, and Suumaya Industries, among others fell to fresh 52-week lows on the National Stock Exchange in late morning deals.