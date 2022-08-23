Eicher Motors, Bharat Electronics among 115 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE; 25 scrips at fresh lows

Indian equity markets were volatile on Tuesday as tepid global mood kept investors on sidelines. NSE Nifty 50 index was testing the 17,500-mark, while the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 58,800 levels. Among individual stocks, shares of Infosys dropped over 2 per cent after the IT major slashed average variable payout for the June quarter. “The market mood has suddenly changed after the release of the Fed minutes which indicate steeper rate tightening than what the market had discounted. Now, the focus will be on what the Fed chief Powell will say at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday,” said V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, SBI, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Powergrid, L&T, Nestle India, Maruti, Dr Reddy’s, ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), IndusInd Bank, ITC were the losers. In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Hindalco were the gainers, while Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS were the laggards.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Acrow India, Andhra Paper, Apar Industries, Bharat Electronics, Campus Acvtivewear, Eicher Motors, Forbes & Company, Grindwell Norton, Industrial & Prudential Investments, Jayant Infratech, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Kaycee Industries, KSB Ltd, Nikhil Adhesives, PC Jeweller, Premier Explosives, PTC Industries, Samrat Pharmachem, TCPL Packaging, TVS Electronics, West Coast Paper Mills, Wellcast Steels were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, Metropolis Healthcare, Sanofi India, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, ICICI Prudential Nifty Infrastructure ETF, Kopran were among the securities at new lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 46 securities touched 52-week highs on NSE intraday, while 28 scrips were at fresh lows. Akshar Spintex, Banco Products, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Eros International Media, GP Petroleums, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Kshitij Polyline, Maharashtra Seamless, Premier Explosives, Selan Exploration, Shanthi Gears, Solar Industries India, Welspun Enterprises, Veranda Learning Solutions were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. On the flip side, Debock Industries, Dynemic Products, Metropolis Healthcare, MODISON, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Rama Phosphates and Sanofi India were among the names that touches new lows on NSE.

Volume gainers

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund – MIRAE ASSET NIFTY NEXT 50 ETF (MANXT50), Bayer Cropscience, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – BHARAT 22 ETF, RKEC Projects, MRO-TEK Realty were the top volume gainers on NSE Nifty. On BSE, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finace, Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech were the volume toppers.