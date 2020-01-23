EFIL to raise up to Rs 250 cr via NCDs

NCDs would have a face value of Rs 1,000 each.
Edelweiss Finance & Investments (EFIL), the NBFC arm of Edelweiss group, on Wednesday announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise up to Rs 250 crore for onward lending and other purposes. NCDs offer an effective yield of up to 10.25% per annum.
The issue will remain open from January 23 to January 31 with an option of early closure. NCDs would have a face value of Rs 1,000 each. The base issue size is Rs 125 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 125 crore.
