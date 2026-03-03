Facebook Pixel Code
Effwa Infra & Research Share Price

NSE
BSE

EFFWA INFRA & RESEARCH

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Effwa Infra & Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹197.00 Closed
-1.92₹ -3.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Effwa Infra & Research Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.00₹202.00
₹197.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.55₹270.00
₹197.00
Open Price
₹202.00
Prev. Close
₹200.85
Volume
10,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Effwa Infra & Research has gained 3.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.38%.

Effwa Infra & Research’s current P/E of 17.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Effwa Infra & Research Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Effwa Infra & Research		-4.60-5.83-20.00-11.6424.096.403.79
Va Tech Wabag		-3.714.71-12.58-19.35-3.1357.5934.25
Enviro Infra Engineers		-4.88-15.68-27.38-39.45-22.11-9.68-5.92
EMS		-6.43-17.69-33.98-47.92-52.370.300.18
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-3.92-10.97-32.53-43.60-16.78-10.90-6.69
Concord Enviro Systems		-10.87-29.70-27.20-47.10-33.57-29.63-19.01
Felix Industries		-1.56-7.8516.813.2060.5424.0630.23
Apex Ecotech		-13.01-13.17-15.26-9.8110.60-7.20-4.39
Greenleaf Envirotech		0.13-14.77-32.95-14.71-14.71-5.17-3.13

Over the last one year, Effwa Infra & Research has gained 24.09% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.13%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.11%), EMS (-52.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Effwa Infra & Research has outperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.25%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.92%).

Effwa Infra & Research Financials

Effwa Infra & Research Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5204.37202.76
10208.01205.17
20208.63207.56
50214.4213.71
100223.18219.16
200226.86225.04

Effwa Infra & Research Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Effwa Infra & Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.04%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Effwa Infra & Research Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Effwa Infra & Research fact sheet for more information

About Effwa Infra & Research

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001MH2014PLC251793 and registration number is 251793. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Varsha S Kamal
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash R Kamal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavin K Gor
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravindra N Hanchate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyesh Bharat Somaiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Prahladbhai Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Effwa Infra & Research Share Price

What is the share price of Effwa Infra & Research?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Effwa Infra & Research is ₹197.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Effwa Infra & Research?

The Effwa Infra & Research is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Effwa Infra & Research?

The market cap of Effwa Infra & Research is ₹456.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Effwa Infra & Research?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Effwa Infra & Research are ₹202.00 and ₹195.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Effwa Infra & Research?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Effwa Infra & Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Effwa Infra & Research is ₹270.00 and 52-week low of Effwa Infra & Research is ₹147.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Effwa Infra & Research performed historically in terms of returns?

The Effwa Infra & Research has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, -8.56% for the past month, -18.24% over 3 months, 20.38% over 1 year, 6.4% across 3 years, and 3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Effwa Infra & Research?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Effwa Infra & Research are 17.89 and 4.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Effwa Infra & Research News

