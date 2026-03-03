Here's the live share price of Effwa Infra & Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Effwa Infra & Research has gained 3.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.38%.
Effwa Infra & Research’s current P/E of 17.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Effwa Infra & Research
|-4.60
|-5.83
|-20.00
|-11.64
|24.09
|6.40
|3.79
|Va Tech Wabag
|-3.71
|4.71
|-12.58
|-19.35
|-3.13
|57.59
|34.25
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-4.88
|-15.68
|-27.38
|-39.45
|-22.11
|-9.68
|-5.92
|EMS
|-6.43
|-17.69
|-33.98
|-47.92
|-52.37
|0.30
|0.18
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-3.92
|-10.97
|-32.53
|-43.60
|-16.78
|-10.90
|-6.69
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-10.87
|-29.70
|-27.20
|-47.10
|-33.57
|-29.63
|-19.01
|Felix Industries
|-1.56
|-7.85
|16.81
|3.20
|60.54
|24.06
|30.23
|Apex Ecotech
|-13.01
|-13.17
|-15.26
|-9.81
|10.60
|-7.20
|-4.39
|Greenleaf Envirotech
|0.13
|-14.77
|-32.95
|-14.71
|-14.71
|-5.17
|-3.13
Over the last one year, Effwa Infra & Research has gained 24.09% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.13%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.11%), EMS (-52.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Effwa Infra & Research has outperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.25%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|204.37
|202.76
|10
|208.01
|205.17
|20
|208.63
|207.56
|50
|214.4
|213.71
|100
|223.18
|219.16
|200
|226.86
|225.04
In the latest quarter, Effwa Infra & Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.04%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Effwa Infra & Research fact sheet for more information
Effwa Infra & Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001MH2014PLC251793 and registration number is 251793. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Effwa Infra & Research is ₹197.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Effwa Infra & Research is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Effwa Infra & Research is ₹456.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Effwa Infra & Research are ₹202.00 and ₹195.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Effwa Infra & Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Effwa Infra & Research is ₹270.00 and 52-week low of Effwa Infra & Research is ₹147.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Effwa Infra & Research has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, -8.56% for the past month, -18.24% over 3 months, 20.38% over 1 year, 6.4% across 3 years, and 3.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Effwa Infra & Research are 17.89 and 4.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.