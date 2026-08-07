What is the share price of EFC (I)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFC (I) is ₹185.10 as on .

What kind of stock is EFC (I)? The EFC (I) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EFC (I)? The market cap of EFC (I) is ₹2,738.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EFC (I)? Today’s highest and lowest price of EFC (I) are ₹189.30 and ₹183.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EFC (I)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EFC (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EFC (I) is ₹343.89 and 52-week low of EFC (I) is ₹171.65 as on .

How has the EFC (I) performed historically in terms of returns? The EFC (I) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -4.49% over 3 months, -40.21% over 1 year, 21.03% across 3 years, and 89.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EFC (I)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EFC (I) are 11.12 and 3.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global