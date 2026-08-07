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EFC (I) Share Price

NSE
BSE

EFC (I)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE Services

Here's the live share price of EFC (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹185.10 Closed
-1.25₹ -2.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EFC (I) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹183.00₹189.30
₹185.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.65₹343.89
₹185.10
Open Price
₹185.05
Prev. Close
₹187.45
Volume
21,356

Source: Dion Global

EFC (I) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EFC (I)		-4.86-4.88-4.49-32.40-40.2121.0389.37
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EFC (I) has declined 40.21% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, EFC (I) has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

EFC (I) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EFC (I) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.52192.68
10194.29193.33
20193.54193.09
50189.74192.65
100191.42201.33
200232.52222.31

Source: Dion Global

EFC (I) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EFC (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.88%, FII holding fell to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EFC (I) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,93,6840.2982.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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EFC (I) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTEFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTEFC (I) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTEFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTEFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTEFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About EFC (I)

EFC (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PN1984PLC216407 and registration number is 020026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 459.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Narbaria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandrakant Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on EFC (I) Share Price

What is the share price of EFC (I)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFC (I) is ₹185.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EFC (I)?

The EFC (I) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EFC (I)?

The market cap of EFC (I) is ₹2,738.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EFC (I)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EFC (I) are ₹189.30 and ₹183.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EFC (I)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EFC (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EFC (I) is ₹343.89 and 52-week low of EFC (I) is ₹171.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EFC (I) performed historically in terms of returns?

The EFC (I) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -4.49% over 3 months, -40.21% over 1 year, 21.03% across 3 years, and 89.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EFC (I)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EFC (I) are 11.12 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

EFC (I) News

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