Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
|12.30
|19.57
|23.66
|37.48
|6.05
|164.89
|-1.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Amalgamation
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
EFC (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PN1984PLC216407 and registration number is 020026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹899.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EFC (I) Ltd. is 1047.79 and PB ratio of EFC (I) Ltd. is 12.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹228.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EFC (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹245.60 and 52-week low of EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹30.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.