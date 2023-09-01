What is the Market Cap of EFC (I) Ltd.? The market cap of EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹899.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EFC (I) Ltd.? P/E ratio of EFC (I) Ltd. is 1047.79 and PB ratio of EFC (I) Ltd. is 12.64 as on .

What is the share price of EFC (I) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹228.00 as on .