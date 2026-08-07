Here's the live share price of EFC (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EFC (I)
|-4.86
|-4.88
|-4.49
|-32.40
|-40.21
|21.03
|89.37
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EFC (I) has declined 40.21% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, EFC (I) has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.52
|192.68
|10
|194.29
|193.33
|20
|193.54
|193.09
|50
|189.74
|192.65
|100
|191.42
|201.33
|200
|232.52
|222.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EFC (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.88%, FII holding fell to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,93,684
|0.29
|82.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|EFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|EFC (I) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|EFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|EFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|EFC (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
EFC (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PN1984PLC216407 and registration number is 020026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 459.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFC (I) is ₹185.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EFC (I) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EFC (I) is ₹2,738.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EFC (I) are ₹189.30 and ₹183.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EFC (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EFC (I) is ₹343.89 and 52-week low of EFC (I) is ₹171.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EFC (I) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -4.49% over 3 months, -40.21% over 1 year, 21.03% across 3 years, and 89.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EFC (I) are 11.12 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global