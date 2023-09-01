Follow Us

EFC (I) LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹228.00 Closed
-0.93-2.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EFC (I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹220.35₹235.50
₹228.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.98₹245.60
₹228.00
Open Price
₹235.50
Prev. Close
₹230.15
Volume
97,391

EFC (I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1235.55
  • R2243.1
  • R3250.7
  • Pivot
    227.95
  • S1220.4
  • S2212.8
  • S3205.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5144.89227.21
  • 10130.45224.29
  • 20114.66220
  • 5085.22207.92
  • 10074.94189.56
  • 200104.36148.74

EFC (I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45
12.3019.5723.6637.486.05164.89-1.84

EFC (I) Ltd. Share Holdings

EFC (I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAmalgamation
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About EFC (I) Ltd.

EFC (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PN1984PLC216407 and registration number is 020026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Narbaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandrakant Vaishnav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on EFC (I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EFC (I) Ltd.?

The market cap of EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹899.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EFC (I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EFC (I) Ltd. is 1047.79 and PB ratio of EFC (I) Ltd. is 12.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EFC (I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹228.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EFC (I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EFC (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹245.60 and 52-week low of EFC (I) Ltd. is ₹30.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

