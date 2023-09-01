Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.70
|-30.05
|-24.47
|-3.40
|446.15
|1.43
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.50
|6.54
|6.73
|11.85
|16.94
|114.38
|199.39
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.71
|6.10
|23.24
|18.08
|16.06
|115.92
|95.11
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL2000PLC106755 and registration number is 106755. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.63 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is -142.0 and PB ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is 0.1 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.42 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edynamics Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.06 and 52-week low of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.16 as on Aug 28, 2023.