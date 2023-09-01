What is the Market Cap of Edynamics Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is -142.0 and PB ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is 0.1 as on .

What is the share price of Edynamics Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.42 as on .