EDYNAMICS SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.42 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Edynamics Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.42₹1.42
₹1.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.16₹2.06
₹1.42
Open Price
₹1.42
Prev. Close
₹1.42
Volume
0

Edynamics Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.42
  • R21.42
  • R31.42
  • Pivot
    1.42
  • S11.42
  • S21.42
  • S31.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.661.5
  • 101.561.59
  • 201.461.67
  • 501.31.61
  • 1000.821.39
  • 2000.561.19

Edynamics Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.70-30.05-24.47-3.40446.151.43
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Edynamics Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Edynamics Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Edynamics Solutions Ltd.

Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL2000PLC106755 and registration number is 106755. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Saini
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Surender Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Edynamics Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Edynamics Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.63 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is -142.0 and PB ratio of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is 0.1 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Edynamics Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.42 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Edynamics Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edynamics Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.06 and 52-week low of Edynamics Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.16 as on Aug 28, 2023.

