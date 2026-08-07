What is the share price of Educomp Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Educomp Solutions is ₹0.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Educomp Solutions? The Educomp Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Educomp Solutions? The market cap of Educomp Solutions is ₹11.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Educomp Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Educomp Solutions are ₹0.98 and ₹0.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Educomp Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Educomp Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Educomp Solutions is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Educomp Solutions is ₹0.86 as on .

How has the Educomp Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Educomp Solutions has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, 2.2% over 3 months, -41.88% over 1 year, -22.4% across 3 years, and -22.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions are -0.02 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global