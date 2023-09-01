Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.94
|-2.78
|6.06
|2.94
|-43.55
|-49.28
|-32.69
|0
|-6.42
|8.66
|6.37
|-37.01
|51.50
|51.50
|22.55
|37.66
|49.10
|59.86
|50.55
|289.77
|-8.09
|0.57
|1.48
|28.14
|43.64
|-13.26
|579.57
|125.55
|5.85
|12.81
|-8.00
|32.28
|60.43
|49.22
|148.70
|9.21
|2.20
|-4.11
|-3.12
|66.69
|690.14
|1,000.96
|-22.78
|-12.86
|-4.69
|-11.59
|-56.12
|-79.67
|-92.38
|-1.41
|0.51
|44.02
|25.02
|16.49
|16.49
|16.49
|0.65
|-6.02
|-7.69
|16.42
|10.64
|116.67
|136.36
|4.82
|11.54
|3.57
|0
|-51.12
|-65.88
|-92.44
|4.87
|13.16
|3.12
|74.21
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|-2.30
|26.87
|18.06
|25.00
|-7.61
|269.57
|347.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Feb, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|29 May, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Educomp Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC061353 and registration number is 061353. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹21.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is -0.49 and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Educomp Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.05 and 52-week low of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.