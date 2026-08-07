Here's the live share price of Educomp Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Educomp Solutions
|0
|-1.06
|2.20
|-6.06
|-41.88
|-22.40
|-22.93
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Educomp Solutions has declined 41.88% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Educomp Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.92
|0.93
|10
|0.95
|0.94
|20
|0.95
|0.98
|50
|1.15
|1.18
|100
|1.54
|1.57
|200
|2.57
|2.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Educomp Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 23, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Educomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 22, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Educomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 22, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Educomp Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 10, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Educomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Replacement of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
|Mar 23, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Educomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
Source: Dion Global
Educomp Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC061353 and registration number is 061353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Educomp Solutions is ₹0.93 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Educomp Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Educomp Solutions is ₹11.39 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Educomp Solutions are ₹0.98 and ₹0.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Educomp Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Educomp Solutions is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Educomp Solutions is ₹0.86 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Educomp Solutions has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, 2.2% over 3 months, -41.88% over 1 year, -22.4% across 3 years, and -22.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions are -0.02 and 0.00 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global