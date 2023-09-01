Follow Us

EDUCOMP SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.75 Closed
2.940.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Educomp Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.75₹1.75
₹1.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.25₹4.05
₹1.75
Open Price
₹1.75
Prev. Close
₹1.70
Volume
94,368

Educomp Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.75
  • R21.75
  • R31.75
  • Pivot
    1.75
  • S11.75
  • S21.75
  • S31.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.21.79
  • 103.471.87
  • 203.341.88
  • 503.341.83
  • 1003.381.93
  • 2004.242.3

Educomp Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Educomp Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Educomp Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Feb, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
29 May, 2017Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2017Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2016Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC061353 and registration number is 061353. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Prakash
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Dandona
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Choudhary
    Director

FAQs on Educomp Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹21.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is -0.49 and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Educomp Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Educomp Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Educomp Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.05 and 52-week low of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

