Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Educomp Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

EDUCOMP SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Educomp Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.93 Closed
-1.06₹ -0.01
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Educomp Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹0.98
₹0.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.86₹1.75
₹0.93
Open Price
₹0.94
Prev. Close
₹0.94
Volume
2,283

Source: Dion Global

Educomp Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Educomp Solutions		0-1.062.20-6.06-41.88-22.40-22.93
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Educomp Solutions has declined 41.88% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Educomp Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Educomp Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Educomp Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.920.93
100.950.94
200.950.98
501.151.18
1001.541.57
2002.572.07

Source: Dion Global

Educomp Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Educomp Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Educomp Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 23, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTEducomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 22, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTEducomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 22, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTEducomp Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 10, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTEducomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Replacement of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
Mar 23, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTEducomp Solutions - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR

Source: Dion Global

About Educomp Solutions

Educomp Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC061353 and registration number is 061353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Prakash
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Dandona
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Choudhary
    Director

FAQs on Educomp Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Educomp Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Educomp Solutions is ₹0.93 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Educomp Solutions?

The Educomp Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Educomp Solutions?

The market cap of Educomp Solutions is ₹11.39 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Educomp Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Educomp Solutions are ₹0.98 and ₹0.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Educomp Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Educomp Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Educomp Solutions is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Educomp Solutions is ₹0.86 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Educomp Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Educomp Solutions has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, 2.2% over 3 months, -41.88% over 1 year, -22.4% across 3 years, and -22.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions are -0.02 and 0.00 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Educomp Solutions News

More Educomp Solutions News
Market Pulse