What is the Market Cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹21.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is -0.49 and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd. is -0.01 as on .

What is the share price of Educomp Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Educomp Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on .