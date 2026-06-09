Edelweiss Financial Services has launched a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 300 crore, offering investors effective annual yields of up to 10%. The issue comprises a base size of Rs 150 crore and a greenshoe option of up to Rs 150 crore, taking the total fundraising limit to Rs 300 crore. The NCD issue opened on June 8 and is scheduled to close on June 19.

The company said the issue consists of 10 series of secured NCDs with tenures ranging from 24 months to 120 months and includes annual, monthly and cumulative interest payment options. Effective annual yields range from 8.64% to 10.00%. The proposed NCDs have been assigned a “Crisil A+/Stable” rating by Crisil Ratings.

Majority of proceeds earmarked for debt repayment

Edelweiss Financial said at least 75% of the funds raised through the issue will be used towards repayment or prepayment of interest and principal on existing borrowings.

The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes, subject to such usage not exceeding 25% of the amount raised through the issue.

“At least 75% of the funds raised through this Issue will be used for the purpose of repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the Company and the balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes,” the company said.

NCDs carry Crisil A+/Stable rating

The proposed NCDs have been rated “Crisil A+/Stable” by Crisil Ratings, indicating the agency’s assessment of the company’s credit profile at the time of issuance.

The securities will be issued and traded only in dematerialised form and are proposed to be listed on BSE, providing liquidity to investors after allotment.

The company said allotments will be made based on the date of upload of applications into BSE’s electronic book. In the event of oversubscription, allotments will be made on a proportionate basis.

Issue offers multiple maturity and payout options

According to the company, the public issue includes 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons across different maturity profiles.

The instruments are available with tenures of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months. Investors can choose between annual, monthly and cumulative interest payout options depending on their investment preferences and cash-flow requirements.

“The Issue has 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options,” Edelweiss Financial said.

Edelweiss looks to strengthen funding profile

Edelweiss Financial Services said the fundraising forms part of its broader liability management strategy, with the bulk of the proceeds directed towards existing borrowings.

The company traces its origins to 1995 and today operates across retail and corporate credit, mutual funds, alternative asset management, asset reconstruction, life insurance and general insurance businesses through its subsidiaries.

According to the company, it serves approximately 13.53 million customers through a network of 299 offices across domestic and international markets. As of March 31, 2026, the group employed 6,202 people.

Conclusion

Edelweiss Financial’s latest public issue seeks to raise up to Rs 300 crore through secured redeemable non-convertible debentures offering effective annual yields of up to 10%. The issue combines multiple maturity and interest payout options, while at least three-fourths of the proceeds are earmarked for repayment and prepayment of existing borrowings.

Disclaimer: The specific credit ratings, subscription timelines, interest payout choices, and maximum annual yield projections discussed in this report are based on public disclosures by Edelweiss Financial Services and do not constitute direct investment recommendations or a solicitation to subscribe to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Fixed-income corporate instruments like NCDs carry credit, liquidity, and default risks despite being secured or rated by credit agencies. Because individual asset allocation strategies, risk thresholds, and investment horizons vary extensively, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified chartered accountant to thoroughly evaluate the issuer’s financial metrics before allocating capital to this public issue.

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