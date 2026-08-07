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ECS Biztech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECS BIZTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ECS Biztech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.58 Closed
4.92₹ 0.59
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ECS Biztech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.58₹12.58
₹12.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.32₹12.81
₹12.58
Open Price
₹12.58
Prev. Close
₹11.99
Volume
11,244

Source: Dion Global

ECS Biztech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ECS Biztech		014.3660.2587.7654.5521.3525.63
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ECS Biztech has gained 54.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ECS Biztech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

ECS Biztech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ECS Biztech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2312.14
1011.7611.76
2011.0511.21
509.9510.43
1009.769.94
2009.219.64

Source: Dion Global

ECS Biztech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ECS Biztech saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ECS Biztech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTECS Biztech - Detailed Public Statement
Jul 30, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTECS Biztech - Public Announcement - Open Offer
Jul 09, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTECS Biztech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTECS Biztech - Disclosure Under Regulation 31A Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
May 20, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTECS Biztech - Result - Financial Result - 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About ECS Biztech

ECS Biztech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC063070 and registration number is 063070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Mandora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Heetav Rathod
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hemal Bharat Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaydipsinh Raval
    Independent Director

FAQs on ECS Biztech Share Price

What is the share price of ECS Biztech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ECS Biztech is ₹12.58 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is ECS Biztech?

The ECS Biztech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ECS Biztech?

The market cap of ECS Biztech is ₹25.86 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ECS Biztech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ECS Biztech are ₹12.58 and ₹12.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ECS Biztech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ECS Biztech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ECS Biztech is ₹12.81 and 52-week low of ECS Biztech is ₹6.32 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the ECS Biztech performed historically in terms of returns?

The ECS Biztech has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, 14.36% for the past month, 60.25% over 3 months, 54.55% over 1 year, 21.35% across 3 years, and 25.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ECS Biztech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ECS Biztech are 898.57 and -11.03 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ECS Biztech News

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