ECS BIZTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.97 Closed
-1.97-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ECS Biztech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.97₹7.10
₹6.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.61₹14.39
₹6.97
Open Price
₹7.10
Prev. Close
₹7.11
Volume
465

ECS Biztech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.06
  • R27.14
  • R37.19
  • Pivot
    7.01
  • S16.93
  • S26.88
  • S36.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.957.19
  • 107.167.15
  • 206.537.28
  • 505.627.69
  • 1005.247.56
  • 2004.717.08

ECS Biztech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.26-2.11-41.2319.1542.24129.2880.10
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

ECS Biztech Ltd. Share Holdings

ECS Biztech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ECS Biztech Ltd.

ECS Biztech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC063070 and registration number is 063070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Manishbhai Mandora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardik Thakatsinh Mandora
    Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Naranbhai Makwana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hinaben Vijaybhai Thakor
    Independent Director

FAQs on ECS Biztech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ECS Biztech Ltd.?

The market cap of ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹14.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd. is 63.94 and PB ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd. is -2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ECS Biztech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹6.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ECS Biztech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ECS Biztech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹14.39 and 52-week low of ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

