What is the Market Cap of ECS Biztech Ltd.? The market cap of ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹14.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd.? P/E ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd. is 63.94 and PB ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd. is -2.89 as on .

What is the share price of ECS Biztech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹6.97 as on .