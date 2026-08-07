What is the share price of ECS Biztech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ECS Biztech is ₹12.58 as on .

What kind of stock is ECS Biztech? The ECS Biztech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ECS Biztech? The market cap of ECS Biztech is ₹25.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ECS Biztech? Today’s highest and lowest price of ECS Biztech are ₹12.58 and ₹12.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ECS Biztech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ECS Biztech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ECS Biztech is ₹12.81 and 52-week low of ECS Biztech is ₹6.32 as on .

How has the ECS Biztech performed historically in terms of returns? The ECS Biztech has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, 14.36% for the past month, 60.25% over 3 months, 54.55% over 1 year, 21.35% across 3 years, and 25.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ECS Biztech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ECS Biztech are 898.57 and -11.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global