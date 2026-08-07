Here's the live share price of ECS Biztech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ECS Biztech
|0
|14.36
|60.25
|87.76
|54.55
|21.35
|25.63
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ECS Biztech has gained 54.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ECS Biztech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.23
|12.14
|10
|11.76
|11.76
|20
|11.05
|11.21
|50
|9.95
|10.43
|100
|9.76
|9.94
|200
|9.21
|9.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ECS Biztech saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|ECS Biztech - Detailed Public Statement
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|ECS Biztech - Public Announcement - Open Offer
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|ECS Biztech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|ECS Biztech - Disclosure Under Regulation 31A Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
|May 20, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|ECS Biztech - Result - Financial Result - 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
ECS Biztech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC063070 and registration number is 063070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ECS Biztech is ₹12.58 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The ECS Biztech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ECS Biztech is ₹25.86 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ECS Biztech are ₹12.58 and ₹12.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ECS Biztech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ECS Biztech is ₹12.81 and 52-week low of ECS Biztech is ₹6.32 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The ECS Biztech has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, 14.36% for the past month, 60.25% over 3 months, 54.55% over 1 year, 21.35% across 3 years, and 25.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ECS Biztech are 898.57 and -11.03 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global