Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.26
|-2.11
|-41.23
|19.15
|42.24
|129.28
|80.10
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ECS Biztech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC063070 and registration number is 063070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹14.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd. is 63.94 and PB ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd. is -2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹6.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ECS Biztech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹14.39 and 52-week low of ECS Biztech Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.