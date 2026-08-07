Here's the live share price of Ecoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ecoplast
|-4.37
|3.66
|1.87
|10.44
|-12.23
|46.34
|36
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.6
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.5
|-27.71
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.7
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.9
|-9.59
|-18.6
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.9
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.7
|90.43
|76.1
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ecoplast has declined 12.23% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecoplast has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|498.73
|496.24
|10
|495.88
|494.77
|20
|483.95
|488.54
|50
|472.47
|477.69
|100
|465.22
|473.97
|200
|476.1
|483.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ecoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Ecoplast - Notice Of The 44Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Ecoplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Ecoplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Ecoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jun 10, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Ecoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Ecoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1981PLC004375 and registration number is 004375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoplast is ₹482.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ecoplast is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ecoplast is ₹166.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoplast are ₹508.00 and ₹480.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoplast is ₹586.00 and 52-week low of Ecoplast is ₹370.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ecoplast has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 3.66% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, -12.23% over 1 year, 46.34% across 3 years, and 36.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoplast are 16.57 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global