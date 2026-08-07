What is the share price of Ecoplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoplast is ₹482.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ecoplast? The Ecoplast is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoplast? The market cap of Ecoplast is ₹166.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ecoplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoplast are ₹508.00 and ₹480.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecoplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoplast is ₹586.00 and 52-week low of Ecoplast is ₹370.40 as on .

How has the Ecoplast performed historically in terms of returns? The Ecoplast has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 3.66% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, -12.23% over 1 year, 46.34% across 3 years, and 36.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ecoplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoplast are 16.57 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global