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Ecoplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECOPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Ecoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹482.00 Closed
-0.95₹ -4.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ecoplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹480.00₹508.00
₹482.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹370.40₹586.00
₹482.00
Open Price
₹492.90
Prev. Close
₹486.60
Volume
887

Source: Dion Global

Ecoplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ecoplast		-4.373.661.8710.44-12.2346.3436
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.696.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.5-27.710.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.7-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.9-9.59-18.6-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.955.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.790.4376.110.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ecoplast has declined 12.23% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecoplast has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Ecoplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ecoplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5498.73496.24
10495.88494.77
20483.95488.54
50472.47477.69
100465.22473.97
200476.1483.68

Source: Dion Global

Ecoplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ecoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ecoplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTEcoplast - Notice Of The 44Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 25, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTEcoplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 03, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTEcoplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTEcoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jun 10, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTEcoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Ecoplast

Ecoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1981PLC004375 and registration number is 004375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B R Tarafdar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jaymin B Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul J Baijal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi A Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya N Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Charulata N Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jay Ketan Shrof
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay T Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monil Vijay Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ecoplast Share Price

What is the share price of Ecoplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoplast is ₹482.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ecoplast?

The Ecoplast is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoplast?

The market cap of Ecoplast is ₹166.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ecoplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoplast are ₹508.00 and ₹480.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecoplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoplast is ₹586.00 and 52-week low of Ecoplast is ₹370.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ecoplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ecoplast has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 3.66% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, -12.23% over 1 year, 46.34% across 3 years, and 36.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ecoplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoplast are 16.57 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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