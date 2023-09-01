Follow Us

Ecoplast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ECOPLAST LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹160.55 Closed
1.973.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ecoplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.55₹160.55
₹160.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.10₹165.95
₹160.55
Open Price
₹160.55
Prev. Close
₹157.45
Volume
2,385

Ecoplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1160.55
  • R2160.55
  • R3160.55
  • Pivot
    160.55
  • S1160.55
  • S2160.55
  • S3160.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.15153.2
  • 1075.41151.08
  • 2076.13149.26
  • 5078.85141.94
  • 10080.31127.49
  • 20082.32110.45

Ecoplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.017.5443.41104.81121.1482.4434.13
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Ecoplast Ltd. Share Holdings

Ecoplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ecoplast Ltd.

Ecoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1981PLC004375 and registration number is 004375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukul B Desai
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jaymin B Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul J Baijal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay T Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra M Desai
    Director
  • Mrs. Charulata N Patel
    Director

FAQs on Ecoplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoplast Ltd.?

The market cap of Ecoplast Ltd. is ₹48.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ecoplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ecoplast Ltd. is 7.38 and PB ratio of Ecoplast Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ecoplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoplast Ltd. is ₹160.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecoplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoplast Ltd. is ₹165.95 and 52-week low of Ecoplast Ltd. is ₹65.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

