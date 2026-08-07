Here's the live share price of Econo Trade (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Econo Trade (India)
|4.37
|-3.05
|-12.57
|-9.12
|-24.86
|-9.49
|7.94
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Econo Trade (India) has declined 24.86% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Econo Trade (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.47
|6.52
|10
|6.41
|6.49
|20
|6.4
|6.56
|50
|7.15
|6.89
|100
|7.23
|7.11
|200
|7.29
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Econo Trade (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Econo Trade (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS O
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Econo Trade (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Econo Trade (India) - EXPLANATION FOR LATE INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQ
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Econo Trade (India) - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATION
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Econo Trade (India) - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATION
Source: Dion Global
Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ1982PLC156832 and registration number is 156832. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Econo Trade (India) is ₹6.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Econo Trade (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Econo Trade (India) is ₹12.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Econo Trade (India) are ₹7.14 and ₹6.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Econo Trade (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Econo Trade (India) is ₹9.85 and 52-week low of Econo Trade (India) is ₹5.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Econo Trade (India) has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -12.57% over 3 months, -24.86% over 1 year, -9.49% across 3 years, and 7.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Econo Trade (India) are 95.43 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global