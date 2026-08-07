What is the share price of Econo Trade (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Econo Trade (India) is ₹6.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Econo Trade (India)? The Econo Trade (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Econo Trade (India)? The market cap of Econo Trade (India) is ₹12.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Econo Trade (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Econo Trade (India) are ₹7.14 and ₹6.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Econo Trade (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Econo Trade (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Econo Trade (India) is ₹9.85 and 52-week low of Econo Trade (India) is ₹5.75 as on .

How has the Econo Trade (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Econo Trade (India) has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -12.57% over 3 months, -24.86% over 1 year, -9.49% across 3 years, and 7.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Econo Trade (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Econo Trade (India) are 95.43 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global