ECONO TRADE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.64 Closed
-0.12-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Econo Trade (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.42₹8.65
₹8.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.11₹13.58
₹8.64
Open Price
₹8.65
Prev. Close
₹8.65
Volume
2,346

Econo Trade (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.72
  • R28.8
  • R38.95
  • Pivot
    8.57
  • S18.49
  • S28.34
  • S38.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.518.62
  • 107.58.65
  • 208.068.68
  • 508.168.58
  • 1007.988.49
  • 2008.598.46

Econo Trade (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.29-0.8010.3408.6871.09-22.93
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Econo Trade (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Econo Trade (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Econo Trade (India) Ltd.

Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC035466 and registration number is 035466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shekh Hasina Kasambhai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Solanki Ashwinbhai Naranbhai
    Director
  • Mr. Irfan Ahmedbhai Belim
    Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Sureshbhai Kantariya
    Director

FAQs on Econo Trade (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Econo Trade (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is ₹16.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Econo Trade (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is 7.34 and PB ratio of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Econo Trade (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is ₹8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Econo Trade (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Econo Trade (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is ₹13.58 and 52-week low of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is ₹6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

