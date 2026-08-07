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Econo Trade (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECONO TRADE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Econo Trade (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.68 Closed
0.15₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Econo Trade (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.34₹7.14
₹6.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.75₹9.85
₹6.68
Open Price
₹6.70
Prev. Close
₹6.67
Volume
2,919

Source: Dion Global

Econo Trade (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Econo Trade (India)		4.37-3.05-12.57-9.12-24.86-9.497.94
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Econo Trade (India) has declined 24.86% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Econo Trade (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Econo Trade (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Econo Trade (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.476.52
106.416.49
206.46.56
507.156.89
1007.237.11
2007.297.31

Source: Dion Global

Econo Trade (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Econo Trade (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Econo Trade (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTEcono Trade (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS O
Jul 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTEcono Trade (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTEcono Trade (India) - EXPLANATION FOR LATE INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQ
Jul 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTEcono Trade (India) - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATION
Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTEcono Trade (India) - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATION

Source: Dion Global

About Econo Trade (India)

Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ1982PLC156832 and registration number is 156832. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
  • Address
    Plot No. 1280, SH No. G/F 9, Eva Surbhi, Waghawadi Road, Takhtesh Bhavnagar Gujarat 364002
  • Contact
    Support@econo.in
    www.econo.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shekh Hasina Kasambhai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Solanki Ashwinbhai Naranbhai
    Director
  • Mr. Irfan Ahmedbhai Belim
    Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Sureshbhai Kantariya
    Director
  • Mr. Abbas Mustufa Rupawala
    Director

FAQs on Econo Trade (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Econo Trade (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Econo Trade (India) is ₹6.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Econo Trade (India)?

The Econo Trade (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Econo Trade (India)?

The market cap of Econo Trade (India) is ₹12.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Econo Trade (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Econo Trade (India) are ₹7.14 and ₹6.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Econo Trade (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Econo Trade (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Econo Trade (India) is ₹9.85 and 52-week low of Econo Trade (India) is ₹5.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Econo Trade (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Econo Trade (India) has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -12.57% over 3 months, -24.86% over 1 year, -9.49% across 3 years, and 7.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Econo Trade (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Econo Trade (India) are 95.43 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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