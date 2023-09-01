What is the Market Cap of Econo Trade (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is ₹16.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Econo Trade (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is 7.34 and PB ratio of Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is 0.39 as on .

What is the share price of Econo Trade (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Econo Trade (India) Ltd. is ₹8.64 as on .