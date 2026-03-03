Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ecoline Exim Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECOLINE EXIM

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Ecoline Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹135.05 Closed
0.04₹ 0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ecoline Exim Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.00₹135.10
₹135.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.00₹143.90
₹135.05
Open Price
₹127.00
Prev. Close
₹135.00
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ecoline Exim has declined 0.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.88%.

Ecoline Exim’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ecoline Exim Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ecoline Exim		-1.42-2.770.22-3.88-3.88-1.31-0.79
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, Ecoline Exim has declined 3.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecoline Exim has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

Ecoline Exim Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ecoline Exim Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.69137.68
10135.9136.71
20133.76134.63
50131.21133.12
100124.510
20062.260

Ecoline Exim Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ecoline Exim saw a drop in promoter holding to 83.10%, while DII stake increased to 8.99%, FII holding rose to 3.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ecoline Exim Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ecoline Exim fact sheet for more information

About Ecoline Exim

Ecoline Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900WB2008PLC127429 and registration number is 127429. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sudarshan Saraogi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Saraogi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shradha Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gunjal Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udit Jalan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ecoline Exim Share Price

What is the share price of Ecoline Exim?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoline Exim is ₹135.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ecoline Exim?

The Ecoline Exim is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoline Exim?

The market cap of Ecoline Exim is ₹277.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ecoline Exim?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoline Exim are ₹135.10 and ₹126.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecoline Exim?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoline Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoline Exim is ₹143.90 and 52-week low of Ecoline Exim is ₹115.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ecoline Exim performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ecoline Exim has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 8.13% for the past month, 1.54% over 3 months, -3.88% over 1 year, -1.31% across 3 years, and -0.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ecoline Exim?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoline Exim are 0.00 and 3.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ecoline Exim News

More Ecoline Exim News
icon
Market Pulse