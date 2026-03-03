Here's the live share price of Ecoline Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ecoline Exim has declined 0.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.88%.
Ecoline Exim’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ecoline Exim
|-1.42
|-2.77
|0.22
|-3.88
|-3.88
|-1.31
|-0.79
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.80
|4.23
|5.82
|39.82
|3.67
|88.89
|36.85
|Time Technoplast
|-5.33
|-2.28
|-5.66
|-25.05
|1.35
|63.05
|43.03
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.30
|-16.69
|-28.86
|-19.40
|-14.18
|18.63
|38.51
|EPL
|-1.70
|5.21
|4.64
|-9.00
|9.20
|8.68
|-1.97
|VIP Industries
|-3.80
|-6.34
|-2.37
|-18.62
|19.56
|-16.96
|-2.92
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|-13.39
|-30.40
|-39.75
|-15.82
|16.24
|24.07
|Uflex
|1.09
|-4.27
|-3.07
|-15.35
|1.27
|5.56
|3.49
|Jindal Poly Films
|13.51
|58.04
|21.84
|4.47
|-2.07
|2.75
|0.79
|Polyplex Corporation
|3.85
|-2.08
|1.62
|-18.38
|-21.71
|-15.31
|-0.69
|Xpro India
|6.15
|-5.30
|-7.10
|-22.37
|-11.38
|19.12
|89.36
|Cosmo First
|5.31
|7.26
|-5.66
|-30.99
|20.44
|1.80
|10.71
|Huhtamaki India
|-2.38
|-6.98
|-20.60
|-26.11
|-4.08
|-5.25
|-9.10
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.45
|-7.83
|-23.37
|-6.75
|9.23
|7.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|4.63
|2.79
|14.53
|26.34
|70.33
|47.38
|24.52
|Ester Industries
|3.45
|2.15
|-5.82
|-15.47
|-20.56
|0.95
|-2.28
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.32
|-11.97
|1.66
|-17.45
|43.02
|80.96
|42.74
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.57
|-7.72
|10.77
|2.02
|94.90
|21.86
|12.60
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-7.72
|-9.91
|-29.83
|-7.40
|-47.78
|47.56
|65.60
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-8.18
|-13.97
|-13.25
|-19.95
|44.17
|26.53
|12.96
Over the last one year, Ecoline Exim has declined 3.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecoline Exim has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.69
|137.68
|10
|135.9
|136.71
|20
|133.76
|134.63
|50
|131.21
|133.12
|100
|124.51
|0
|200
|62.26
|0
In the latest quarter, Ecoline Exim saw a drop in promoter holding to 83.10%, while DII stake increased to 8.99%, FII holding rose to 3.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Ecoline Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900WB2008PLC127429 and registration number is 127429. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoline Exim is ₹135.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ecoline Exim is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ecoline Exim is ₹277.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoline Exim are ₹135.10 and ₹126.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoline Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoline Exim is ₹143.90 and 52-week low of Ecoline Exim is ₹115.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ecoline Exim has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 8.13% for the past month, 1.54% over 3 months, -3.88% over 1 year, -1.31% across 3 years, and -0.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoline Exim are 0.00 and 3.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.