Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ECO HOTELS AND RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.20₹34.94
₹33.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.35₹45.95
₹33.20
Open Price
₹34.94
Prev. Close
₹33.20
Volume
0

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.36
  • R235.52
  • R336.1
  • Pivot
    33.78
  • S132.62
  • S232.04
  • S330.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.7535.85
  • 1039.5536.73
  • 2034.9336.94
  • 5025.0635.4
  • 10018.4530.6
  • 20011.120

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-14.21-1.66-23.85-10.75207.41201.82
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd.

Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC043970 and registration number is 043970. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Unni Krishnan Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Surendra Bahadur Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Chanderlal Nankani
    Managing Director

FAQs on Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is -27.74 and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is 4.8 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹33.20 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹45.95 and 52-week low of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹31.35 as on Aug 17, 2023.

