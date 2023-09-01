Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-14.21
|-1.66
|-23.85
|-10.75
|207.41
|201.82
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC043970 and registration number is 043970. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is -27.74 and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is 4.8 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹33.20 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹45.95 and 52-week low of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is ₹31.35 as on Aug 17, 2023.