Here's the live share price of Eco Hotels and Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eco Hotels and Resorts
|3.66
|-10.77
|-23.73
|-0.85
|-35.10
|-30.59
|-0.90
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eco Hotels and Resorts has declined 35.10% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Eco Hotels and Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.46
|11.52
|10
|11.86
|11.71
|20
|12.32
|12.13
|50
|13.38
|12.92
|100
|13.51
|13.36
|200
|13.7
|14.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eco Hotels and Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Eco Hotels and Resor - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 26, 2026, 04:15 AM IST IST
|Eco Hotels and Resor - Intimation Of Dispatch Of Final Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Eco Hotels and Resor - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Right Issue Committee Held On July 23, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Eco Hotels and Resor - Outcome Of Right Issue Committee Meeting Dated July 23, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Eco Hotels and Resor - Intimation Of Right Issue Committee Meeting To Consider Final Reminder Call
Source: Dion Global
Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KL1987PLC089987 and registration number is 089987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eco Hotels and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹67.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eco Hotels and Resorts are ₹11.60 and ₹11.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Hotels and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eco Hotels and Resorts has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.77% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -35.1% over 1 year, -30.59% across 3 years, and -0.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts are -6.69 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global