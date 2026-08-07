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Eco Hotels and Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECO HOTELS AND RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Eco Hotels and Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eco Hotels and Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.55₹11.60
₹11.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.50₹19.95
₹11.60
Open Price
₹11.55
Prev. Close
₹11.60
Volume
9,860

Source: Dion Global

Eco Hotels and Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eco Hotels and Resorts		3.66-10.77-23.73-0.85-35.10-30.59-0.90
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eco Hotels and Resorts has declined 35.10% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Eco Hotels and Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Eco Hotels and Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eco Hotels and Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.4611.52
1011.8611.71
2012.3212.13
5013.3812.92
10013.5113.36
20013.714.39

Source: Dion Global

Eco Hotels and Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eco Hotels and Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eco Hotels and Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTEco Hotels and Resor - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 26, 2026, 04:15 AM IST ISTEco Hotels and Resor - Intimation Of Dispatch Of Final Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice
Jul 24, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTEco Hotels and Resor - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Right Issue Committee Held On July 23, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTEco Hotels and Resor - Outcome Of Right Issue Committee Meeting Dated July 23, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTEco Hotels and Resor - Intimation Of Right Issue Committee Meeting To Consider Final Reminder Call

Source: Dion Global

About Eco Hotels and Resorts

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KL1987PLC089987 and registration number is 089987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Suchit Punnose
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Indira Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Basrur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eco Hotels and Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Eco Hotels and Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eco Hotels and Resorts?

The Eco Hotels and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts?

The market cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹67.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eco Hotels and Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eco Hotels and Resorts are ₹11.60 and ₹11.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eco Hotels and Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Hotels and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eco Hotels and Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eco Hotels and Resorts has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.77% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -35.1% over 1 year, -30.59% across 3 years, and -0.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts are -6.69 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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