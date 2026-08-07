What is the share price of Eco Hotels and Resorts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹11.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Eco Hotels and Resorts? The Eco Hotels and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts? The market cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹67.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eco Hotels and Resorts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eco Hotels and Resorts are ₹11.60 and ₹11.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eco Hotels and Resorts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Hotels and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Eco Hotels and Resorts is ₹8.50 as on .

How has the Eco Hotels and Resorts performed historically in terms of returns? The Eco Hotels and Resorts has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.77% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -35.1% over 1 year, -30.59% across 3 years, and -0.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts are -6.69 and 2.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global