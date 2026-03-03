Facebook Pixel Code
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECO FRIENDLY FOOD PROCESSING PARK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.21 Closed
-1.91₹ -0.16
As on Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.21₹8.21
₹8.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.21₹9.24
₹8.21
Open Price
₹8.21
Prev. Close
₹8.37
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has declined 5.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.15%.

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park’s current P/E of 182.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park		0-3.86-3.86-5.74-11.15-8.22-5.02
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22

Over the last one year, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has declined 11.15% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.548.57
108.989.05
209.8210.08
5013.3613.27
1001817.23
20024.622.78

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 23, 2024, 7:10 PM ISTEco Friendly Food Pr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 03, 2024, 7:09 PM ISTEco Friendly Food Pr - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE
Aug 30, 2024, 7:00 PM ISTEco Friendly Food Pr - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE REVISED
Aug 30, 2024, 6:54 PM ISTEco Friendly Food Pr - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE
Aug 30, 2024, 6:51 PM ISTEco Friendly Food Pr - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome

About Eco Friendly Food Processing Park

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209DL2008PLC181131 and registration number is 181131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brij Kishore Sabharwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satender Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sita Devi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Share Price

What is the share price of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹8.21 as on Feb 24, 2025.

What kind of stock is Eco Friendly Food Processing Park?

The Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park?

The market cap of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹203.32 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park are ₹8.21 and ₹8.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Friendly Food Processing Park stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹9.24 and 52-week low of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹8.21 as on Feb 24, 2025.

How has the Eco Friendly Food Processing Park performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -3.86% for the past month, -3.86% over 3 months, -11.15% over 1 year, -8.22% across 3 years, and -5.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park are 182.44 and 4.65 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park News

