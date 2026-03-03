Here's the live share price of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has declined 5.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.15%.
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park’s current P/E of 182.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eco Friendly Food Processing Park
|0
|-3.86
|-3.86
|-5.74
|-11.15
|-8.22
|-5.02
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has declined 11.15% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.54
|8.57
|10
|8.98
|9.05
|20
|9.82
|10.08
|50
|13.36
|13.27
|100
|18
|17.23
|200
|24.6
|22.78
In the latest quarter, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 23, 2024, 7:10 PM IST
|Eco Friendly Food Pr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 03, 2024, 7:09 PM IST
|Eco Friendly Food Pr - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE
|Aug 30, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
|Eco Friendly Food Pr - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE REVISED
|Aug 30, 2024, 6:54 PM IST
|Eco Friendly Food Pr - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE
|Aug 30, 2024, 6:51 PM IST
|Eco Friendly Food Pr - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209DL2008PLC181131 and registration number is 181131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹8.21 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹203.32 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park are ₹8.21 and ₹8.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Friendly Food Processing Park stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹9.24 and 52-week low of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park is ₹8.21 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Eco Friendly Food Processing Park has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -3.86% for the past month, -3.86% over 3 months, -11.15% over 1 year, -8.22% across 3 years, and -5.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park are 182.44 and 4.65 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.