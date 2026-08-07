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EBIX Share Price

NSE
BSE

EBIX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of EBIX along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.36 Closed
-0.77₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EBIX Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.01₹19.98
₹19.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.20₹49.45
₹19.36
Open Price
₹19.36
Prev. Close
₹19.51
Volume
81,281

Source: Dion Global

EBIX Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EBIX		-5.70-26.44-43.24-51.07-56.00144.0492.10
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EBIX has declined 56.00% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, EBIX has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

EBIX Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EBIX Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.5820.06
1020.9120.61
2022.521.69
5025.3624.35
10026.8227.09
20030.6333.13

Source: Dion Global

EBIX Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EBIX remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.76%, FII holding fell to 14.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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EBIX Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTEBIX - Media Release Titled 'Ebix Limited Strengthens Its Digital Payments Franchise As Ebixcash Integrates With BHIM UPI, Ex
Jul 27, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTEBIX - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 22, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTEBIX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 17, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTEBIX - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 16, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTEBIX - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About EBIX

EBIX Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC004704 and registration number is 004704. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Jaitly
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikas Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhawna Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devender Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ila Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Bagga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Thomas Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on EBIX Share Price

What is the share price of EBIX?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EBIX is ₹19.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EBIX?

The EBIX is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EBIX?

The market cap of EBIX is ₹414.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EBIX?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EBIX are ₹19.98 and ₹19.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EBIX?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EBIX stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EBIX is ₹49.45 and 52-week low of EBIX is ₹19.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EBIX performed historically in terms of returns?

The EBIX has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -25.91% for the past month, -42.83% over 3 months, -55.68% over 1 year, 144.63% across 3 years, and 92.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EBIX?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EBIX are -1.01 and -0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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