Here's the live share price of EBIX along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EBIX
|-5.70
|-26.44
|-43.24
|-51.07
|-56.00
|144.04
|92.10
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EBIX has declined 56.00% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, EBIX has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.58
|20.06
|10
|20.91
|20.61
|20
|22.5
|21.69
|50
|25.36
|24.35
|100
|26.82
|27.09
|200
|30.63
|33.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EBIX remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.76%, FII holding fell to 14.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|EBIX - Media Release Titled 'Ebix Limited Strengthens Its Digital Payments Franchise As Ebixcash Integrates With BHIM UPI, Ex
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|EBIX - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|EBIX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|EBIX - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|EBIX - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
EBIX Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC004704 and registration number is 004704. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EBIX is ₹19.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EBIX is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EBIX is ₹414.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EBIX are ₹19.98 and ₹19.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EBIX stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EBIX is ₹49.45 and 52-week low of EBIX is ₹19.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EBIX has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -25.91% for the past month, -42.83% over 3 months, -55.68% over 1 year, 144.63% across 3 years, and 92.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EBIX are -1.01 and -0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global