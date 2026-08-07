What is the share price of EBIX? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EBIX is ₹19.36 as on .

What kind of stock is EBIX? The EBIX is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EBIX? The market cap of EBIX is ₹414.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EBIX? Today’s highest and lowest price of EBIX are ₹19.98 and ₹19.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EBIX? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EBIX stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EBIX is ₹49.45 and 52-week low of EBIX is ₹19.20 as on .

How has the EBIX performed historically in terms of returns? The EBIX has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -25.91% for the past month, -42.83% over 3 months, -55.68% over 1 year, 144.63% across 3 years, and 92.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EBIX? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EBIX are -1.01 and -0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global