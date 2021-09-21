Easy Trip Planners share price triples from IPO price in 6 months; should you buy, sell or hold?

Easy Trip Planners or EaseMyTrip.com is the fastest growing and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. Image: Pixabay

Easy Trip Planners share price has rallied over 300 per cent in the last five months, offering superior returns to the investors. The company is the second-largest online travel agency, made a stock market debut in March this year, at 10 per cent premium to the IPO price of Rs 206 per share. Since listing, the stock of this online travel agency has soared 195 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has gained 18.7 per cent. Easy Trip Planners or EaseMyTrip.com is the fastest growing and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India.

Analysts say that the stock has gained around 300 per cent from its all-time low, hit in April this year, on the back of optimism among investors for the travel and tourism sector because of the re-opening of the economy. “While the travel and tourism sector suffered heavy losses due to the first and second wave of the pandemic, Ease My Trip was able to weather the storm due to lower costs. Investors can consider buying this stock at current level and the stock has the potential to generate around 12 to 15 percent return in the next 18 months,” Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, CapitalVia Global Research, told Financial Express Online.

In traded volume terms, 2.91 lakh shares have traded on BSE, while a total of 19.19 lakh shares exchanged hands on NSE, so far in the day. During the bidding process, Easy Trip Planners IPO saw massive interest from all pockets of investors, with the subscription tally soaring to 159 times. Analysts at ICICI direct Research like Easy Trip Planners for its user-friendly platform, unique travel offerings, low-cost business model and healthy financial position. “Considering strong growth potential of this technology platform in travel, we initiate coverage under Stock Tales format with a BUY recommendation,” they said.

In the first-quarter earnings of FY22, Easy Trip Planners said it believes there’s a huge amount of pent-up demand for travel and tourism sector post-vaccination drive and that people are willing to go out on traveling on holidays. “Once the situation normalised and is under control, the company anticipates that there is huge opportunity lying ahead to grab market share and grow exponentially,” analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said in a report. It also remains positive on the company due to the company’s strong presence in the growing online ticketing market in India, lean business model, strong management, stronger balance sheet along with profitable growth outlook. The brokerage firm has maintained ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)