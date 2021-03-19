  • MORE MARKET STATS

Easy Trip Planners listing marred by bears; shares begin trading at just 10% premium over IPO price

By: |
March 19, 2021 9:56 AM

The second-largest online travel agency, Easy Trip Planners, took to the market to raise Rs 510 crore via an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

stock market, IPO, IPO listingIPO of Easy Trip Planners saw massive interest from all pockets of investors, with the subscription tally soaring to 159 times earlier this month. (Image: REUTERS)

Easy Trip Planners shares made a lukewarm listing on the stock exchanges, gaining only 10% over the IPO price as benchmark indices tumbled. The debutant stock began trading at Rs 206 per share, up Rs 19 from the upper band of the IPO price of Rs 187 per share. Domestic benchmark indices were trading with losses on Friday morning, extending their downfall as bond yields continue to climb higher. Sensex and Nifty are down more than 6% from their all-time highs that were achieved earlier in February.

Check Live Price: Easy Trip Planners

Related News

On listing, Easy Trip Planners shares were quoting a market capitalisation of Rs 2,238 crore. The IPO of Easy Trip Planners saw massive interest from all pockets of investors, with the subscription tally soaring to 159 times earlier this month. Non-Institutional Investors had subscribed the issue 382 times while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribed 77.53 times their quota and retail investors bid for 70.4 times the portion reserved for them. 

The second-largest online travel agency, Easy Trip Planners, took to the market to raise Rs 510 crore via an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The company garnered strong interest from investors owing to its strong financial position. Easy Trip Planners made a profit consistently for the last three years. Profits have surged from Rs 7 crore in the fiscal year 2018 to Rs 35 crore in the previous financial year. The performance was marred by the pandemic, with the company reporting a 56.3% and 61.6% on-year drop in the gross booking volume and revenues. However, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Easy Trump has managed to report a net profit of Rs 31 crore. 

A loyal customer base has helped Easy Trip Planners over the years. Brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services highlighted that the company had a repeat transaction rate of ~85.7% in the previous fiscal year. Analysts at Motilal Oswal said that they like the company for its lean business model, differentiated offering and a strong customer connect. “Being the first in the segment to get listed in India, ETPL could generate high investor interest,” they added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

IPONSE Niftystock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Easy Trip Planners listing marred by bears shares begin trading at just 10% premium over IPO price
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Petrol and diesel price today 19 March 2021: Rates highest in Mumbai, check fuel prices in metro cities here
2Stocks in focus: Easy Trip Planners, RIL, Future Retail, Adani Green Energy, Airtel, Vodafone, Bajaj-Auto
3Market LIVE: Nifty gives up 14,400, Sensex falls below 49,700 as bond yield spikes; Future Retail falls 10%