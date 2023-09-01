Follow Us

Easy Fincorp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EASY FINCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹897.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Easy Fincorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹897.10₹897.10
₹897.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹356.15₹897.10
₹897.10
Open Price
₹897.10
Prev. Close
₹897.10
Volume
0

Easy Fincorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1897.1
  • R2897.1
  • R3897.1
  • Pivot
    897.1
  • S1897.1
  • S2897.1
  • S3897.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5527.2821.89
  • 10480.51752.74
  • 20392.23642.96
  • 50239.20
  • 100144.910
  • 20079.870

Easy Fincorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
010.2140.3640.36128.50237.45254.30
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Easy Fincorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Easy Fincorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Easy Fincorp Ltd.

Easy Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1984PLC118029 and registration number is 118029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rama Chandra Kurup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhilanand Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Ajay Lakhotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Dey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jostna Shrestha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kedarisetty Naga Mahesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Easy Fincorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Easy Fincorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is ₹21.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Easy Fincorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is -121.03 and PB ratio of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is 2.22 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Easy Fincorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Fincorp Ltd. is ₹897.10 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Easy Fincorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easy Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is ₹897.10 and 52-week low of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is ₹356.15 as on Aug 07, 2023.

