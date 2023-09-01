What is the Market Cap of Easy Fincorp Ltd.? The market cap of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is ₹21.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Easy Fincorp Ltd.? P/E ratio of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is -121.03 and PB ratio of Easy Fincorp Ltd. is 2.22 as on .

What is the share price of Easy Fincorp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Fincorp Ltd. is ₹897.10 as on .