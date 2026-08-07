Here's the live share price of Easun Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Easun Capital Markets
|-9.72
|-45.90
|-22.59
|-33.39
|-29.00
|-11.92
|6.45
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Easun Capital Markets has declined 29.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Easun Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.5
|36.93
|10
|42.22
|40.22
|20
|48.37
|43.4
|50
|45.97
|45.19
|100
|46.07
|45.97
|200
|48.26
|46.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Easun Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Easun Capital Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Easun Capital Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Easun Capital Mkt. - Integrated Filing For 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Easun Capital Mkt. - Result-Financial Result March, 31 2026
|May 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Easun Capital Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC034938 and registration number is 034938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easun Capital Markets is ₹32.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Easun Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Easun Capital Markets is ₹17.15 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Easun Capital Markets are ₹32.80 and ₹32.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easun Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easun Capital Markets is ₹61.83 and 52-week low of Easun Capital Markets is ₹32.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Easun Capital Markets has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -45.9% for the past month, -22.59% over 3 months, -29.0% over 1 year, -11.92% across 3 years, and 6.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets are 72.41 and 0.75 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global