What is the Market Cap of Easun Capital Markets Ltd.? The market cap of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹25.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Easun Capital Markets Ltd.? P/E ratio of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is 44.57 and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is 1.23 as on .

What is the share price of Easun Capital Markets Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on .