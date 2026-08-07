What is the share price of Easun Capital Markets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easun Capital Markets is ₹32.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Easun Capital Markets? The Easun Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Easun Capital Markets? The market cap of Easun Capital Markets is ₹17.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Easun Capital Markets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Easun Capital Markets are ₹32.80 and ₹32.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Easun Capital Markets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easun Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easun Capital Markets is ₹61.83 and 52-week low of Easun Capital Markets is ₹32.80 as on .

How has the Easun Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns? The Easun Capital Markets has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -45.9% for the past month, -22.59% over 3 months, -29.0% over 1 year, -11.92% across 3 years, and 6.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets are 72.41 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global