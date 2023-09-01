Follow Us

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EASUN CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 11, 2023, 2:30 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹48.00
₹48.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.20₹57.60
₹48.00
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹48.00
Volume
0

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148
  • R248
  • R348
  • Pivot
    48
  • S148
  • S248
  • S348

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.0448.53
  • 1032.7349.45
  • 2032.7950.36
  • 5030.3649.06
  • 10027.7644.3
  • 20015.560

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-9.18-5.7050.47180.70182.35
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Easun Capital Markets Ltd.

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC034938 and registration number is 034938. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Kumar Sureka
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sadani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Apurva Salarpuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Prakash
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Lihala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saileena Sarkar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Easun Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Easun Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹25.10 Cr as on Aug 11, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Easun Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is 44.57 and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is 1.23 as on Aug 11, 2023.

What is the share price of Easun Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Aug 11, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Easun Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easun Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹28.20 as on Aug 11, 2023.

