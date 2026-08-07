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Easun Capital Markets Share Price

NSE
BSE

EASUN CAPITAL MARKETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Easun Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.80 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.72
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Easun Capital Markets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.80₹32.80
₹32.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.80₹61.83
₹32.80
Open Price
₹32.80
Prev. Close
₹34.52
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Easun Capital Markets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Easun Capital Markets		-9.72-45.90-22.59-33.39-29.00-11.926.45
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Easun Capital Markets has declined 29.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Easun Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Easun Capital Markets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Easun Capital Markets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.536.93
1042.2240.22
2048.3743.4
5045.9745.19
10046.0745.97
20048.2646.2

Source: Dion Global

Easun Capital Markets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Easun Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Easun Capital Markets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTEasun Capital Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTEasun Capital Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTEasun Capital Mkt. - Integrated Filing For 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTEasun Capital Mkt. - Result-Financial Result March, 31 2026
May 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTEasun Capital Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Easun Capital Markets

Easun Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC034938 and registration number is 034938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshaya Kumar Panda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Annapurna Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sadani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Apurva Salarpuria
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Easun Capital Markets Share Price

What is the share price of Easun Capital Markets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easun Capital Markets is ₹32.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Easun Capital Markets?

The Easun Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Easun Capital Markets?

The market cap of Easun Capital Markets is ₹17.15 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Easun Capital Markets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Easun Capital Markets are ₹32.80 and ₹32.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Easun Capital Markets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easun Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easun Capital Markets is ₹61.83 and 52-week low of Easun Capital Markets is ₹32.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Easun Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Easun Capital Markets has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -45.9% for the past month, -22.59% over 3 months, -29.0% over 1 year, -11.92% across 3 years, and 6.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets are 72.41 and 0.75 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Easun Capital Markets News

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