Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30007WB1995PLC073218 and registration number is 073218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 611.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹171.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is 3.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹600.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹640.00 and 52-week low of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹195.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.