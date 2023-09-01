Follow Us

EASTERN LOGICA INFOWAY LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹600.10 Closed
0.020.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹600.00₹602.00
₹600.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.10₹640.00
₹600.10
Open Price
₹600.00
Prev. Close
₹600.00
Volume
2,400

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1601.4
  • R2602.7
  • R3603.4
  • Pivot
    600.7
  • S1599.4
  • S2598.7
  • S3597.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.7570.94
  • 1028.35521.19
  • 2014.18458.31
  • 505.67373.72
  • 1002.83316.04
  • 2001.420

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. Share Holdings

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30007WB1995PLC073218 and registration number is 073218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 611.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Arya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nil Kamal Samanta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.?

The market cap of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹171.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is 3.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹600.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹640.00 and 52-week low of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd. is ₹195.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

