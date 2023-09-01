Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.98
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-45.63
|-54.46
|-56.96
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PY1982PLC000199 and registration number is 000199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹16.27 Cr as on Jul 04, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is 162.1 and PB ratio of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is 0.84 as on Jul 04, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Jul 04, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastcoast Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹55.45 and 52-week low of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Jul 04, 2023.