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Eastcoast Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

EASTCOAST STEEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Eastcoast Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.86 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eastcoast Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.86₹18.86
₹18.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.25₹26.50
₹18.86
Open Price
₹18.86
Prev. Close
₹18.86
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Eastcoast Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eastcoast Steel		0-0.7416.06-13.884.49-14.48-21.03
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eastcoast Steel has gained 4.49% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Eastcoast Steel has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Eastcoast Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eastcoast Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.6919.19
1018.3419.01
2018.8619.21
5020.3219.66
10019.3720.67
20021.9425.75

Source: Dion Global

Eastcoast Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eastcoast Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.46%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eastcoast Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTEastcoast Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 09, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTEastcoast Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTEastcoast Steel - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report As Required Under The SEBI Circular CIR/CFD
May 30, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTEastcoast Steel - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTEastcoast Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIG

Source: Dion Global

About Eastcoast Steel

Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PY1982PLC000199 and registration number is 000199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prithviraj S Parikh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. P K R K Menon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila S Chitale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eastcoast Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Eastcoast Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastcoast Steel is ₹18.86 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eastcoast Steel?

The Eastcoast Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eastcoast Steel?

The market cap of Eastcoast Steel is ₹10.18 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eastcoast Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastcoast Steel are ₹18.86 and ₹18.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastcoast Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastcoast Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastcoast Steel is ₹26.50 and 52-week low of Eastcoast Steel is ₹16.25 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Eastcoast Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eastcoast Steel has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, 16.06% over 3 months, 4.49% over 1 year, -14.48% across 3 years, and -21.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eastcoast Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastcoast Steel are 17.66 and 0.52 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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