Eastcoast Steel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EASTCOAST STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.15 Closed
00
As on Jul 4, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eastcoast Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.15₹30.15
₹30.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.15₹55.45
₹30.15
Open Price
₹30.15
Prev. Close
₹30.15
Volume
0

Eastcoast Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.15
  • R230.15
  • R330.15
  • Pivot
    30.15
  • S130.15
  • S230.15
  • S330.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.633.65
  • 1060.0538.59
  • 2068.9146.53
  • 5061.5154.17
  • 10054.9155.83
  • 20060.3757.63

Eastcoast Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87

Eastcoast Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

Eastcoast Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eastcoast Steel Ltd.

Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PY1982PLC000199 and registration number is 000199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prithviraj S Parikh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila S Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P K R K Menon
    Additional Director

FAQs on Eastcoast Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eastcoast Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹16.27 Cr as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eastcoast Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is 162.1 and PB ratio of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is 0.84 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the share price of Eastcoast Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastcoast Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastcoast Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹55.45 and 52-week low of Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Jul 04, 2023.

