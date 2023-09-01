Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PY1982PLC000199 and registration number is 000199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.