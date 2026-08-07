Here's the live share price of Eastcoast Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eastcoast Steel
|0
|-0.74
|16.06
|-13.88
|4.49
|-14.48
|-21.03
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eastcoast Steel has gained 4.49% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Eastcoast Steel has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.69
|19.19
|10
|18.34
|19.01
|20
|18.86
|19.21
|50
|20.32
|19.66
|100
|19.37
|20.67
|200
|21.94
|25.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eastcoast Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.46%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Eastcoast Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Eastcoast Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Eastcoast Steel - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report As Required Under The SEBI Circular CIR/CFD
|May 30, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Eastcoast Steel - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Eastcoast Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIG
Source: Dion Global
Eastcoast Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PY1982PLC000199 and registration number is 000199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastcoast Steel is ₹18.86 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Eastcoast Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eastcoast Steel is ₹10.18 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastcoast Steel are ₹18.86 and ₹18.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastcoast Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastcoast Steel is ₹26.50 and 52-week low of Eastcoast Steel is ₹16.25 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Eastcoast Steel has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, 16.06% over 3 months, 4.49% over 1 year, -14.48% across 3 years, and -21.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastcoast Steel are 17.66 and 0.52 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global