Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.69
|5.62
|9.30
|-10.98
|-32.76
|-51.84
|-82.25
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
East West Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1981PLC298496 and registration number is 034019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹58.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of East West Holdings Ltd. is -76.05 and PB ratio of East West Holdings Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East West Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹7.47 and 52-week low of East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹3.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.