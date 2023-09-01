Follow Us

EAST WEST HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.70 Closed
-0.42-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

East West Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.60₹4.77
₹4.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.83₹7.47
₹4.70
Open Price
₹4.66
Prev. Close
₹4.72
Volume
37,496

East West Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.78
  • R24.86
  • R34.95
  • Pivot
    4.69
  • S14.61
  • S24.52
  • S34.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.694.79
  • 105.854.84
  • 206.084.81
  • 506.584.75
  • 1006.864.8
  • 2008.385.21

East West Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.695.629.30-10.98-32.76-51.84-82.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

East West Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

East West Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About East West Holdings Ltd.

East West Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1981PLC298496 and registration number is 034019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohammad Shafi
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Ajaz Shafi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Mussarrat Asif Purkait
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Menon
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Adhatrao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Minaxiben Khetani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Saoodul Hasan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suman Jhakal
    Independent Director

FAQs on East West Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of East West Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹58.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of East West Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of East West Holdings Ltd. is -76.05 and PB ratio of East West Holdings Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of East West Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of East West Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East West Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹7.47 and 52-week low of East West Holdings Ltd. is ₹3.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

