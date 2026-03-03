Here's the live share price of East West Freight Carriers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of East West Freight Carriers has declined 23.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.64%.
East West Freight Carriers’s current P/E of -22.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|East West Freight Carriers
|-5.33
|1.00
|-20.94
|-42.03
|-45.59
|-16.78
|-23.47
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, East West Freight Carriers has declined 45.59% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, East West Freight Carriers has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.18
|3.24
|10
|3.22
|3.22
|20
|3.17
|3.21
|50
|3.3
|3.34
|100
|3.67
|3.73
|200
|4.7
|4.44
In the latest quarter, East West Freight Carriers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:38 PM IST
|East West Freight - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 26, 2026, 9:18 PM IST
|East West Freight - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:02 AM IST
|East West Freight - Approval OF The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December,
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
|East West Freight - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 13Th February, 2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:27 PM IST
|East West Freight - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Fri
East West Freight Carriers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1981PLC298496 and registration number is 034019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East West Freight Carriers is ₹3.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The East West Freight Carriers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of East West Freight Carriers is ₹38.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of East West Freight Carriers are ₹3.10 and ₹2.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East West Freight Carriers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East West Freight Carriers is ₹7.43 and 52-week low of East West Freight Carriers is ₹2.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The East West Freight Carriers has shown returns of -7.36% over the past day, 9.42% for the past month, -18.38% over 3 months, -46.64% over 1 year, -16.83% across 3 years, and -23.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of East West Freight Carriers are -22.57 and 0.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.