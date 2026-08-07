Here's the live share price of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing
|-3.01
|9.60
|5.42
|-4.55
|-14.24
|275.07
|206.21
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing has declined 14.24% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.28
|104.82
|10
|99.17
|102.67
|20
|97.75
|100.85
|50
|102.34
|101.26
|100
|104.14
|101.25
|200
|103.93
|91.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|East India Drums - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|East India Drums - Results- Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|East India Drums - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|East India Drums - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated July 18, 2026.
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|East India Drums - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1981PLC023972 and registration number is 023972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹155.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing are ₹109.90 and ₹105.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹85.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.6% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -14.24% over 1 year, 275.07% across 3 years, and 206.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing are 33.20 and 7.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global