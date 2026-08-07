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East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Share Price

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BSE

EAST INDIA DRUMS AND BARRELS MANUFACTURING

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.00₹109.90
₹105.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.15₹148.00
₹105.00
Open Price
₹105.00
Prev. Close
₹105.00
Volume
2,560

Source: Dion Global

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing		-3.019.605.42-4.55-14.24275.07206.21
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing has declined 14.24% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.28104.82
1099.17102.67
2097.75100.85
50102.34101.26
100104.14101.25
200103.9391.24

Source: Dion Global

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTEast India Drums - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
Jul 18, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTEast India Drums - Results- Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
Jul 18, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTEast India Drums - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 18, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTEast India Drums - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated July 18, 2026.
Jul 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTEast India Drums - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1981PLC023972 and registration number is 023972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    201, A Wing, Jwala Estate, Pushp Vinod * 2, Mumbai Maharashtra 400092
  • Contact
    cs@eidb.in
    http://www.eidb.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhav Jayesh Valia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dayanand Sahane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitendrakumar Ranka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Share Price

What is the share price of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing?

The East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing?

The market cap of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹155.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing are ₹109.90 and ₹105.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹85.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing performed historically in terms of returns?

The East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.6% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -14.24% over 1 year, 275.07% across 3 years, and 206.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing are 33.20 and 7.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing News

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