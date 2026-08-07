What is the share price of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹105.00 as on .

What kind of stock is East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing? The East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing? The market cap of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹155.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing? Today’s highest and lowest price of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing are ₹109.90 and ₹105.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing is ₹85.15 as on .

How has the East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing performed historically in terms of returns? The East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.6% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -14.24% over 1 year, 275.07% across 3 years, and 206.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing are 33.20 and 7.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global