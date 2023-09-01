What is the Market Cap of East Buildtech Ltd.? The market cap of East Buildtech Ltd. is ₹4.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of East Buildtech Ltd.? P/E ratio of East Buildtech Ltd. is 172.79 and PB ratio of East Buildtech Ltd. is 0.75 as on .

What is the share price of East Buildtech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East Buildtech Ltd. is ₹25.40 as on .