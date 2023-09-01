Follow Us

EAST BUILDTECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

East Buildtech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.40₹25.40
₹25.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.80₹27.65
₹25.40
Open Price
₹25.40
Prev. Close
₹25.40
Volume
0

East Buildtech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.4
  • R225.4
  • R325.4
  • Pivot
    25.4
  • S125.4
  • S225.4
  • S325.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.0724.67
  • 1020.8724.24
  • 2020.1623.59
  • 5015.9420.72
  • 10010.7815.14
  • 2008.450

East Buildtech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.96-0.3915.19-3.3122.12149.75246.99
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

East Buildtech Ltd. Share Holdings

East Buildtech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About East Buildtech Ltd.

East Buildtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1984PLC018610 and registration number is 018610. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Chokhani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhushudan Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Devi Chokhani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Suresh Goenka
    Independent Director

FAQs on East Buildtech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of East Buildtech Ltd.?

The market cap of East Buildtech Ltd. is ₹4.77 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of East Buildtech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of East Buildtech Ltd. is 172.79 and PB ratio of East Buildtech Ltd. is 0.75 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of East Buildtech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East Buildtech Ltd. is ₹25.40 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of East Buildtech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East Buildtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East Buildtech Ltd. is ₹27.65 and 52-week low of East Buildtech Ltd. is ₹20.80 as on Aug 29, 2023.

