Here's the live share price of East Buildtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|East Buildtech
|-8.96
|-21.74
|-20.23
|-10.60
|-19.39
|23.25
|24.83
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, East Buildtech has declined 19.39% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, East Buildtech has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.64
|52.75
|10
|51.95
|52.82
|20
|54.04
|54.01
|50
|57.89
|56.04
|100
|55.75
|57.11
|200
|56.44
|60.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, East Buildtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|East Buildtech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|East Buildtech - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcomes Of Board Meeting- Audited Financial Results
|May 14, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|East Buildtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Re-Scheduling The Date Of The Board Meeting.
|May 12, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|East Buildtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of M/S. East Bui
|Apr 09, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|East Buildtech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
East Buildtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1984PLC018610 and registration number is 018610. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East Buildtech is ₹47.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The East Buildtech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of East Buildtech is ₹8.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of East Buildtech are ₹52.70 and ₹47.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East Buildtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East Buildtech is ₹71.25 and 52-week low of East Buildtech is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The East Buildtech has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -21.74% for the past month, -20.23% over 3 months, -19.39% over 1 year, 23.25% across 3 years, and 24.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of East Buildtech are -88.90 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global