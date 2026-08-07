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East Buildtech Share Price

NSE
BSE

EAST BUILDTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of East Buildtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.74 Closed
-5.00₹ -2.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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East Buildtech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.74₹52.70
₹47.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.10₹71.25
₹47.74
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹50.25
Volume
133

Source: Dion Global

East Buildtech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
East Buildtech		-8.96-21.74-20.23-10.60-19.3923.2524.83
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, East Buildtech has declined 19.39% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, East Buildtech has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

East Buildtech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

East Buildtech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.6452.75
1051.9552.82
2054.0454.01
5057.8956.04
10055.7557.11
20056.4460.26

Source: Dion Global

East Buildtech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, East Buildtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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East Buildtech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTEast Buildtech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTEast Buildtech - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcomes Of Board Meeting- Audited Financial Results
May 14, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTEast Buildtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Re-Scheduling The Date Of The Board Meeting.
May 12, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTEast Buildtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of M/S. East Bui
Apr 09, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTEast Buildtech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About East Buildtech

East Buildtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1984PLC018610 and registration number is 018610. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Chokhani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhushudan Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priti Tulshan
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on East Buildtech Share Price

What is the share price of East Buildtech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East Buildtech is ₹47.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is East Buildtech?

The East Buildtech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of East Buildtech?

The market cap of East Buildtech is ₹8.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of East Buildtech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of East Buildtech are ₹52.70 and ₹47.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of East Buildtech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East Buildtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East Buildtech is ₹71.25 and 52-week low of East Buildtech is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the East Buildtech performed historically in terms of returns?

The East Buildtech has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -21.74% for the past month, -20.23% over 3 months, -19.39% over 1 year, 23.25% across 3 years, and 24.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of East Buildtech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of East Buildtech are -88.90 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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