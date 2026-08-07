What is the share price of East Buildtech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for East Buildtech is ₹47.74 as on .

What kind of stock is East Buildtech? The East Buildtech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of East Buildtech? The market cap of East Buildtech is ₹8.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of East Buildtech? Today’s highest and lowest price of East Buildtech are ₹52.70 and ₹47.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of East Buildtech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which East Buildtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of East Buildtech is ₹71.25 and 52-week low of East Buildtech is ₹38.10 as on .

How has the East Buildtech performed historically in terms of returns? The East Buildtech has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -21.74% for the past month, -20.23% over 3 months, -19.39% over 1 year, 23.25% across 3 years, and 24.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of East Buildtech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of East Buildtech are -88.90 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global