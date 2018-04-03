​​ ​
  3. East Bridge Capital Master Fund buys 3.86% more stake in Fortis for Rs 256 crore

East Bridge Capital Master Fund buys 3.86% more stake in Fortis for Rs 256 crore

East Bridge Capital Master Fund has bought an additional 3.86 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare for over Rs 256 crore through a market transaction.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 3, 2018 1:10 PM
bhel share price, delta corp share price, sail share price, bob share price, fortis money control, fortis share, fortis share price, fortis hospital, fortis healthcare, fortis healthcare share Manipal Hospitals, part of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), is owned by Dr Ranjan Pai and has been backed by TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm and experienced healthcare investor since 2015.

East Bridge Capital Master Fund has bought an additional 3.86 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare for over Rs 256 crore through a market transaction. According to a regulatory filing, East Bridge Capital Master Fund, which held 5.87 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare, increased its shareholding in the healthcare services provider to 9.73 per cent by buying 2 crore shares on March 28. Based on the weighted average price of the stock on March 28, at Rs 128.15 apiece, the transaction is estimated at Rs 256.30 crore. Last week, Fortis Healthcare board had approved the demerger of its hospitals business, which will be acquired by Manipal Hospitals and TPG Capital, along with the sale of 20 per cent stake in its diagnostics chain SRL Ltd., in a Rs 3,900-crore deal.

Manipal Hospitals, part of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), is owned by Dr Ranjan Pai and has been backed by TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm and experienced healthcare investor since 2015.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top