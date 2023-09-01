Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & A.G.M.
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|F. Dividend, Bonus, Stock Split & Buy Back
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus, Split, Final Dividend & Buy Back
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2012PLC071299 and registration number is 071299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹24.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 13.22 and PB ratio of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2.82 and 52-week low of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.