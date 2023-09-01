Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EARUM PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.01 Closed
-0.98-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.00₹1.04
₹1.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.00₹2.82
₹1.01
Open Price
₹1.02
Prev. Close
₹1.02
Volume
30,60,551

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.03
  • R21.06
  • R31.07
  • Pivot
    1.02
  • S10.99
  • S20.98
  • S30.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.731.04
  • 102.761.06
  • 202.751.13
  • 502.731.37
  • 1003.321.63
  • 2005.112.1

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.81-25.19-50.73-48.71-50.00-82.03-66.85
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & A.G.M.
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingF. Dividend, Bonus, Stock Split & Buy Back
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingBonus, Split, Final Dividend & Buy Back
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2012PLC071299 and registration number is 071299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhumishth Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Payal Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dahyabhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal Patwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Sonesara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹24.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 13.22 and PB ratio of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2.82 and 52-week low of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data