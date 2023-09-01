Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EARTHSTAHL & ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹71.05 Closed
-4.32-3.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.05₹76.00
₹71.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.61₹76.95
₹71.05
Open Price
₹76.00
Prev. Close
₹74.26
Volume
39,000

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174.35
  • R277.65
  • R379.3
  • Pivot
    72.7
  • S169.4
  • S267.75
  • S364.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.5569
  • 105.7865.35
  • 202.8962.4
  • 501.1659
  • 1000.5856.44
  • 2000.290

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32
3.52-8.7027.626.8721.56170.9759.70

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310CT2009PLC021487 and registration number is 021487. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prawin Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Padma Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Thakurdasji Laddha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹86.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is 3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹71.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹76.95 and 52-week low of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹40.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data