What is the share price of Earthstahl & Alloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹14.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Earthstahl & Alloys? The Earthstahl & Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Earthstahl & Alloys? The market cap of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹17.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Earthstahl & Alloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Earthstahl & Alloys are ₹14.25 and ₹14.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Earthstahl & Alloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earthstahl & Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹31.99 and 52-week low of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹13.52 as on .

How has the Earthstahl & Alloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Earthstahl & Alloys has shown returns of 3.73% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -29.18% over 3 months, -37.72% over 1 year, -40.09% across 3 years, and -24.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys are -3.55 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global