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Earthstahl & Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

EARTHSTAHL & ALLOYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Earthstahl & Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.20 Closed
3.73₹ 0.51
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Earthstahl & Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.20₹14.25
₹14.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.52₹31.99
₹14.20
Open Price
₹14.25
Prev. Close
₹13.69
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Earthstahl & Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Earthstahl & Alloys		3.73-7.31-29.18-21.11-37.72-40.09-24.47
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Earthstahl & Alloys has declined 37.72% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Earthstahl & Alloys has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Earthstahl & Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Earthstahl & Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.6214.46
1014.9115.01
2016.1215.84
5016.8117.28
10019.5919.8
20025.5625.06

Source: Dion Global

Earthstahl & Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Earthstahl & Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Earthstahl & Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTEarthstahl & Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTEarthstahl & Alloys - Disclosure Under Reg. 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 201
May 30, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTEarthstahl & Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTEarthstahl & Alloys - Financial Result For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTEarthstahl & Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Earthstahl & Alloys

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310CT2009PLC021487 and registration number is 021487. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prawin Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Padma Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Thakurdasji Laddha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Earthstahl & Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Earthstahl & Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹14.20 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Earthstahl & Alloys?

The Earthstahl & Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Earthstahl & Alloys?

The market cap of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹17.38 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Earthstahl & Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Earthstahl & Alloys are ₹14.25 and ₹14.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Earthstahl & Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earthstahl & Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹31.99 and 52-week low of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹13.52 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Earthstahl & Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Earthstahl & Alloys has shown returns of 3.73% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -29.18% over 3 months, -37.72% over 1 year, -40.09% across 3 years, and -24.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys are -3.55 and 0.53 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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