Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.69
|7.57
|24.13
|39.75
|23.03
|23.03
|23.03
|1.82
|9.03
|51.48
|37.39
|68.03
|621.56
|970.96
|1.32
|-2.02
|12.61
|20.34
|42.71
|228.36
|340.66
|15.45
|9.07
|46.32
|141.04
|314.01
|483.50
|282.60
|6.53
|4.18
|30.16
|75.71
|48.41
|214.39
|93.21
|14.84
|21.01
|28.29
|46.50
|102.90
|495.19
|205.02
|0.38
|-1.31
|-3.03
|2.68
|-33.85
|1,123.10
|857.80
|5.58
|7.17
|26.12
|30.23
|105.93
|1,467.67
|1,400.00
|2.16
|23.04
|40.22
|114.62
|280.19
|336.66
|336.66
|1.71
|-11.55
|-4.53
|16.27
|59.16
|2,597.77
|788.53
|0.84
|8.28
|-5.18
|55.46
|134.27
|180.93
|180.93
|0.47
|13.16
|25.11
|37.30
|33.87
|1,358.91
|651.30
|15.35
|27.76
|23.52
|107.93
|96.59
|225.09
|75.64
|2.75
|-7.62
|1.37
|-8.65
|27.09
|35.62
|35.62
|7.75
|9.88
|32.15
|43.29
|73.28
|229.47
|80.03
|-2.06
|-25.89
|4.14
|90.57
|84.00
|461.68
|196.44
|0.53
|27.87
|30.21
|29.91
|-4.37
|611.25
|2,270.83
|-9.45
|-18.15
|29.96
|32.83
|114.00
|374.38
|4.11
|0
|-0.99
|-2.91
|-6.32
|-34.10
|296.04
|426.32
|3.52
|-8.70
|27.62
|6.87
|21.56
|170.97
|59.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310CT2009PLC021487 and registration number is 021487. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹86.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is 3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹71.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹76.95 and 52-week low of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is ₹40.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.