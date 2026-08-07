Here's the live share price of Earthstahl & Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Earthstahl & Alloys
|3.73
|-7.31
|-29.18
|-21.11
|-37.72
|-40.09
|-24.47
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Earthstahl & Alloys has declined 37.72% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Earthstahl & Alloys has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.62
|14.46
|10
|14.91
|15.01
|20
|16.12
|15.84
|50
|16.81
|17.28
|100
|19.59
|19.8
|200
|25.56
|25.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Earthstahl & Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Earthstahl & Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Earthstahl & Alloys - Disclosure Under Reg. 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 201
|May 30, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Earthstahl & Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Earthstahl & Alloys - Financial Result For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Earthstahl & Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310CT2009PLC021487 and registration number is 021487. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹14.20 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Earthstahl & Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹17.38 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Earthstahl & Alloys are ₹14.25 and ₹14.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earthstahl & Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹31.99 and 52-week low of Earthstahl & Alloys is ₹13.52 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Earthstahl & Alloys has shown returns of 3.73% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -29.18% over 3 months, -37.72% over 1 year, -40.09% across 3 years, and -24.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys are -3.55 and 0.53 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global