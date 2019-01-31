Earnings Call: ICICI Bank Q3 profit falls 2.7 per cent as provisions bite

The lender’s pre-provisioning profit grew at a fairly good 21.5% y-o-y to Rs6,146 crore.

ICICI Bank on Wednesday reported a fall in net profits of 2.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q3FY19, to Rs 1,605 crore, led by an increase in its provisions. The net profit in Q3FY18 was Rs 1,650 crore.

Operationally, the private-sector lender fared well as the net interest income (NII) rose 20.5% y-o-y to Rs6,875. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank. The net interest margin (NIM) rose 26 basis points (bps) to 3.4%.

The lender’s pre-provisioning profit grew at a fairly good 21.5% y-o-y to Rs6,146 crore.

Provisions grew 19% y-o-y to Rs 4,244 crore as the entire provisions made in FY18 has been recognised for the nine-months ended December 2018. “During 9M 2019, the entire provision in FY18 has been recognised in profit and loss account and equivalent debit has been reversed in reserves and surplus,” said the bank in a statement. The bank had made provisions worth Rs 815 crore in FY18. The bank had classified three borrower accounts in the gems and jewellery sector with an amount of Rs 795 crore as fraud and non-performing and an additional Rs 20 crore for another fraud account.

The lender’s asset quality improved q-o-q with gross non-performing assets (NPA) of 7.75%, down 7 basis points over Q2FY19. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 76.3%. The net NPA at 2.58% was 162 bps lower over the previous quarter.

Total advances as at the end of Q3FY19 stood at Rs 5.64 lakh crore, up 12% year-on-year and grew by 3.67% q-o-q from Rs 5.44 lakh crore in Q2FY19.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.15% under Basel 3 against 17.65% in the year ago period. The minimum CAR under Basel 3 norms stands at 10.5%. Total deposits rose 17% y-o-y to Rs6.06 lakh crore. The CASA deposits grew by 15% y-o-y amounting to Rs3 lakh crore.