Early Diwali hits Amazon Q4 growth rate by around 300 basis points

An early Diwali adversely impacted Amazon’s growth rate by around 300 basis points for the three months ended December 2019, the Seattle- based e-commerce firm said on Thursday.

Diwali which has a “very large swing factor on (Amazon’s) international revenues” was celebrated on October 27 in 2019 against its usual occurrence in November. Online festive sales typically commence with the onset of Navaratri (started in September 2019) and continue in patches till Diwali. Consumers across age groups shop in bulk during the festival sales —apparel, electronics and white goods see the hefty share of bookings.

Experts say about 80% of the festival purchases happen during the first phase of the sale that coincides with Navaratri. (Diwali) “moved more into the third quarter this year versus 2018. So, it was a help to Q3 and a penalty to Q4,” Brian Olsavsky, CFO at Amazon said at Q42019 earnings call. Alongside an early Diwali, implementation of a higher consumption tax in Japan from October 1 affected the Q4 growth rate, the firm said. “That (300 basis points) was our estimate and we believe that was the actual outcome,” Olsavsky said.

Amazon said the company is continuing to improve the experience for customers and sellers in India and investing “meaningfully” in digitising micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos earlier this month said the company would invest an incremental $1 billion in the country to digitally enable micro, small and medium enterprises and traders. This takes the Seattle-based firm’s total India investment commitment to $6 billion. Bezos said during his visit to India that Amazon would use its global footprint to export $10 billion of Make in India goods by 2025. The firm also announced plans

to create 1 million new jobs in the country by 2025.

Amazon said its net sales increased 21% year-on-year to $87.4 billion in Q42019. Net sales had stood at $72.4 billion in Q42018. Net income increased to $3.3 billion in the October-December quarter, compared with $3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

“Prime membership continues to get better for customers year after year… more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world,” said Jeff Bezos.