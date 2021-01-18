Early birds: IT firms take the lead in strong Q3 show

Commentary from the managements at IT firms post the Q3 results has been more than encouraging; most believe the deal pipeline will continue to be strong and that they are well-positioned to exploits segments like digital and cloud. Avenue Supermarts posted better-than-expected revenue growth of 10% y-o-y on near-normal store operations and festive demand.
