  • MORE MARKET STATS

Early birds: IT firms take the lead in strong Q3 show

By: |
January 18, 2021 6:20 AM

Expenditure for the sample of 61 companies and banks rose at a much slower pace than revenues resulting in a big jump in operating profit margins.

India Inc had cut costs sharply in Q1 and Q2 as revenue growth was very muted.

Driven by stunning numbers from IT majors, especially TCS and Infosys, as also a good set of results from HDFC Bank, earnings from the early birds have been strong. Expenditure for the sample of 61 companies and banks rose at a much slower pace than revenues resulting in a big jump in operating profit margins. India Inc had cut costs sharply in Q1 and Q2 as revenue growth was very muted.

Related News

Commentary from the managements at IT firms post the Q3 results has been more than encouraging; most believe the deal pipeline will continue to be strong and that they are well-positioned to exploits segments like digital and cloud. Avenue Supermarts posted better-than-expected revenue growth of 10% y-o-y on near-normal store operations and festive demand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Early birds IT firms take the lead in strong Q3 show
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Equity Strategy: Broad-based upgrade in earnings likely
2Karnataka Bank Rating: buy- CoD fall, lower credit costs aided earnings
3Infosys Rating: buy- Another strong performance by the company