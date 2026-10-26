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EAAA India Alternatives Share Price

Sector
Finance

EAAA India Alternatives has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 26, 2026 and will close on Oct 28, 2026. The price band has been set at 1585.00-1665.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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EAAA India Alternatives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

EAAA India Alternatives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-5.7-16.33-15.16-19.482.550.840.5
Tata Capital		-4.97-8.77-10.28-9.03-5.37-2.46-1.48
Aditya Birla Capital		-8.47-10.98-11.831.9513.4226.2528.94
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-12.46-9.416.1818.53-10.6558.9832.97
360 One Wam		-7.25-7.74-9.54-4.09-15.9123.2320.32
HDB Financial Services		-1.51-23.62-26.99-25.18-31.22-15.64-9.7
Max Financial Services		-6.46-14.09-20.07-23.69-20.210.814.8
Anand Rathi Wealth		3.493.129.4524.8343.5768.3472.6
Nuvama Wealth Management		-2.59-1.98-16.0723.4715.848.9426.04
Tata Investment Corporation		-10.6-16.69-13.04-22.1-34.6220.5229.26
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-8.53-13.2-12.58-16.737.0426.926.42
Angel One		-7-4.02-9.4-11.2910.967.6717.45
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-5.92-10.69-15.64-18.46-36.434.6612.98
Computer Age Management Services		-7.14-8.53-14.64-14.56-16.2410.412.08
KFIN Technologies		-9.92-11.02-6.85-16.43-30.4920.8217.04
Bajaj Nivesh		-4.35-10.51-6.39-4.09-27.7512.921.35
JSW Holdings		-0.511.283.62-12.76-34.1633.919.87
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-8.33-13.1-2.14-0.252.5229.4437.87
Edelweiss Financial Services		-11.35-14.012.140.39-0.924.979.58

Source: Dion Global

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About EAAA India Alternatives

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190MH2008PLC182205 and registration number is 182205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 751.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rashesh Chandrakant Shah
    Executive Chairman & Whole-time Director
  • Mrs. Priyadeep Chopra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ananya Suneja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Nawal Phatarphekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Mukerji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sampa Bhasin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kakar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balagopal Chandrasekhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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