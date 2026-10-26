EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190MH2008PLC182205 and registration number is 182205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 751.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.