EAAA India Alternatives has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 26, 2026 and will close on Oct 28, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹1585.00-1665.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-5.7
|-16.33
|-15.16
|-19.48
|2.55
|0.84
|0.5
|Tata Capital
|-4.97
|-8.77
|-10.28
|-9.03
|-5.37
|-2.46
|-1.48
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-8.47
|-10.98
|-11.83
|1.95
|13.42
|26.25
|28.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-12.46
|-9.41
|6.18
|18.53
|-10.65
|58.98
|32.97
|360 One Wam
|-7.25
|-7.74
|-9.54
|-4.09
|-15.91
|23.23
|20.32
|HDB Financial Services
|-1.51
|-23.62
|-26.99
|-25.18
|-31.22
|-15.64
|-9.7
|Max Financial Services
|-6.46
|-14.09
|-20.07
|-23.69
|-20.2
|10.81
|4.8
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.49
|3.12
|9.45
|24.83
|43.57
|68.34
|72.6
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-2.59
|-1.98
|-16.07
|23.47
|15.8
|48.94
|26.04
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-10.6
|-16.69
|-13.04
|-22.1
|-34.62
|20.52
|29.26
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-8.53
|-13.2
|-12.58
|-16.73
|7.04
|26.92
|6.42
|Angel One
|-7
|-4.02
|-9.4
|-11.29
|10.96
|7.67
|17.45
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-5.92
|-10.69
|-15.64
|-18.46
|-36.43
|4.66
|12.98
|Computer Age Management Services
|-7.14
|-8.53
|-14.64
|-14.56
|-16.24
|10.41
|2.08
|KFIN Technologies
|-9.92
|-11.02
|-6.85
|-16.43
|-30.49
|20.82
|17.04
|Bajaj Nivesh
|-4.35
|-10.51
|-6.39
|-4.09
|-27.75
|12.9
|21.35
|JSW Holdings
|-0.51
|1.28
|3.62
|-12.76
|-34.16
|33.9
|19.87
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-8.33
|-13.1
|-2.14
|-0.25
|2.52
|29.44
|37.87
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-11.35
|-14.01
|2.14
|0.39
|-0.9
|24.97
|9.58
Source: Dion Global
EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190MH2008PLC182205 and registration number is 182205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 751.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global