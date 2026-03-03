Facebook Pixel Code
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

E TO E TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | NSE
Engineering

Here's the live share price of E to E Transportation Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹190.05 Closed
-5.68₹ -11.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.15₹196.75
₹190.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.15₹347.10
₹190.05
Open Price
₹196.00
Prev. Close
₹201.50
Volume
55,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of E to E Transportation Infrastructure has declined 10.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.02%.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
E to E Transportation Infrastructure		-9.93-16.28-42.02-42.02-42.02-16.62-10.33
Jupiter Wagons		-9.36-16.80-7.41-21.97-9.3237.8267.12
Titagarh Rail Systems		-8.52-15.96-15.47-20.85-0.5645.3365.24
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		-7.08-18.43-21.15-29.77-23.9630.4627.35

Over the last one year, E to E Transportation Infrastructure has declined 42.02% compared to peers like Jupiter Wagons (-9.32%), Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.56%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.96%). From a 5 year perspective, E to E Transportation Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Jupiter Wagons (67.12%) and Titagarh Rail Systems (65.24%).

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Financials

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5208.59205.54
10216.13210.48
20215.94220.15
50188.290
10094.140
20047.070

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

FAQs on E to E Transportation Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of E to E Transportation Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹190.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is E to E Transportation Infrastructure?

The E to E Transportation Infrastructure is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of E to E Transportation Infrastructure?

The market cap of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹327.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of E to E Transportation Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of E to E Transportation Infrastructure are ₹196.75 and ₹185.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E to E Transportation Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E to E Transportation Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹347.10 and 52-week low of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹185.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the E to E Transportation Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The E to E Transportation Infrastructure has shown returns of -5.68% over the past day, -15.14% for the past month, -42.02% over 3 months, -42.02% over 1 year, -16.62% across 3 years, and -10.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E to E Transportation Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E to E Transportation Infrastructure are 0.00 and 2.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure News

