Here's the live share price of E to E Transportation Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of E to E Transportation Infrastructure has declined 10.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.02%.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|E to E Transportation Infrastructure
|-9.93
|-16.28
|-42.02
|-42.02
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Jupiter Wagons
|-9.36
|-16.80
|-7.41
|-21.97
|-9.32
|37.82
|67.12
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|-8.52
|-15.96
|-15.47
|-20.85
|-0.56
|45.33
|65.24
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|-7.08
|-18.43
|-21.15
|-29.77
|-23.96
|30.46
|27.35
Over the last one year, E to E Transportation Infrastructure has declined 42.02% compared to peers like Jupiter Wagons (-9.32%), Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.56%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.96%). From a 5 year perspective, E to E Transportation Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Jupiter Wagons (67.12%) and Titagarh Rail Systems (65.24%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|208.59
|205.54
|10
|216.13
|210.48
|20
|215.94
|220.15
|50
|188.29
|0
|100
|94.14
|0
|200
|47.07
|0
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹190.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The E to E Transportation Infrastructure is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹327.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of E to E Transportation Infrastructure are ₹196.75 and ₹185.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E to E Transportation Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹347.10 and 52-week low of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is ₹185.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The E to E Transportation Infrastructure has shown returns of -5.68% over the past day, -15.14% for the past month, -42.02% over 3 months, -42.02% over 1 year, -16.62% across 3 years, and -10.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E to E Transportation Infrastructure are 0.00 and 2.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.