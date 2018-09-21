E-NAM starts logistical support for trading outside mandis

The government-promoted electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) has entered another phase with the launch of pilot project giving logistical support to trading outside mandis.

In two mandis of Telangana – Khammam and Warangal – traders across the country can participate in the electronic auction and order the transportation of the commodities online through the e-NAM portal.

On the first day of the launch on Wednesday, 21 tonnes of cotton valued at about R14 lakh were traded and sent to AJ Agri Business Corporation of Rajkot from the Khammam mandi through e-NAM using the platform started on the portal itself, officials said.

However, trading could not take place in other items due to death of a commission agent in Khammam, the officials said. No trade was reported from outside state in Warangal mandi. In Telangana, 44 mandis in 10 districts are connected with the e-NAM platform, where 1.14 lakh traders from all across the country have been registered.

The move comes at a time when e-NAM facility is making slow progress, even in states like Haryana where it has picked up more than in other states. Inter-mandi and inter-state trade, which would have empowered farmers with access to multiple markets, haven’t picked up on the platform so far.

The government aims to integrate 200 mandis this year and 215 mandis next year with the e-NAM platform where 585 mandis are already covered in less than two years of its launch. The electronic national agriculture market, or e-NAM portal was launched by prime minister Narendra Modi in April 2016. Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals’ iKisan division is the strategic partner to develop, operate and maintain the portal.

“We have tied up with a start-up company to provide logistics support to the buyers in transporting the purchased commodities. Once a transaction is completed, a buyer outside the mandi, even from other states have a choice to book a truck online by clicking on a link. The buyer can visit the portal and get the quotations from transporters,” said iKisan’s vice president Dushyant Tyagi.

The quotation will also take care of transit insurance, he added. There is plan to offer the logistic service in all the mandis under e-NAM in next one year.

On dispute between buyers and sellers on the quality of the commoditites transacted through e-NAM, he said the quality has been certified by the assying lab located in the mandi before it is auctioned through the platform.

However, even after that if there are some issues on the quality, the trader can take up the matter with the mandi official, he added.

Experts are of the opinion that unless there is an agency deployed to take guarantee of the quality of the agricultural produce transacted between two mandis, in the inter-mandi trade may not take off.

Sources said that the Centre has been discussing the issue with states as they have to agree on any such plan. Any formal agreement with that agency will be held thereafter. Currently, the large scale buyers are procuring the raw material by sending their representatives to mandis in the producing regions to ensure quality of the agri produce they purchase.