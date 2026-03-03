Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of E Factor Experiences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹232.00 Closed
-1.26₹ -2.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
E Factor Experiences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.00₹244.00
₹232.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.50₹348.00
₹232.00
Open Price
₹244.00
Prev. Close
₹234.95
Volume
17,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of E Factor Experiences has gained 13.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 42.55%.

E Factor Experiences’s current P/E of 12.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

E Factor Experiences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
E Factor Experiences		-4.80-9.20-30.4112.6248.6224.3213.95
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, E Factor Experiences has gained 48.62% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, E Factor Experiences has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

E Factor Experiences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

E Factor Experiences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5240.39236.69
10252.22245.58
20260.49258.53
50296.38280.29
100300.1283.03
200259.24267.67

E Factor Experiences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, E Factor Experiences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.75%, FII holding rose to 0.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

E Factor Experiences Corporate Actions

About E Factor Experiences

E Factor Experiences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL2003PLC118285 and registration number is 118285. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jai Thakore
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Samit Garg
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Aruna Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Omung Kumar Bhandula
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Abbas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on E Factor Experiences Share Price

What is the share price of E Factor Experiences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E Factor Experiences is ₹232.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is E Factor Experiences?

The E Factor Experiences is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of E Factor Experiences?

The market cap of E Factor Experiences is ₹304.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of E Factor Experiences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of E Factor Experiences are ₹244.00 and ₹215.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E Factor Experiences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E Factor Experiences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E Factor Experiences is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of E Factor Experiences is ₹127.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the E Factor Experiences performed historically in terms of returns?

The E Factor Experiences has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -14.04% for the past month, -29.11% over 3 months, 42.55% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 13.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E Factor Experiences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E Factor Experiences are 12.19 and 4.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

