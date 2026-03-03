Here's the live share price of E Factor Experiences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of E Factor Experiences has gained 13.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 42.55%.
E Factor Experiences’s current P/E of 12.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|E Factor Experiences
|-4.80
|-9.20
|-30.41
|12.62
|48.62
|24.32
|13.95
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, E Factor Experiences has gained 48.62% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, E Factor Experiences has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|240.39
|236.69
|10
|252.22
|245.58
|20
|260.49
|258.53
|50
|296.38
|280.29
|100
|300.1
|283.03
|200
|259.24
|267.67
In the latest quarter, E Factor Experiences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.75%, FII holding rose to 0.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the E Factor Experiences fact sheet for more information
E Factor Experiences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL2003PLC118285 and registration number is 118285. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E Factor Experiences is ₹232.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The E Factor Experiences is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of E Factor Experiences is ₹304.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of E Factor Experiences are ₹244.00 and ₹215.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E Factor Experiences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E Factor Experiences is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of E Factor Experiences is ₹127.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The E Factor Experiences has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -14.04% for the past month, -29.11% over 3 months, 42.55% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 13.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E Factor Experiences are 12.19 and 4.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.