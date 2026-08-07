Here's the live share price of E & E Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|E & E Enterprises
|0
|4.97
|21.42
|62.62
|139.86
|96.45
|38.30
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, E & E Enterprises has gained 139.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, E & E Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.28
|22.37
|10
|19.87
|20.24
|20
|16.15
|17.35
|50
|11.7
|12.52
|100
|6.7
|0
|200
|3.35
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, E & E Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|E & E Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|E & E Enterprises - Letter To Members Pursuant To Regulation 36 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|E & E Enterprises - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|E & E Enterprises - Announcement Of Annual General Meeting And Record Date
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|E & E Enterprises - For Payment Of Final Dividend Record Date Fixed As August 11, 2026
Source: Dion Global
E & E Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH1940PLC003151 and registration number is 003151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E & E Enterprises is ₹24.49 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The E & E Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of E & E Enterprises is ₹0.59 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of E & E Enterprises are ₹24.49 and ₹24.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E & E Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E & E Enterprises is ₹24.49 and 52-week low of E & E Enterprises is ₹10.21 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The E & E Enterprises has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 21.42% over 3 months, 139.86% over 1 year, 96.45% across 3 years, and 38.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E & E Enterprises are 3.39 and 0.00 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global