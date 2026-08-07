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E & E Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

E & E ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of E & E Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.49 Closed
4.97₹ 1.16
As on Jul 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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E & E Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.49₹24.49
₹24.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.21₹24.49
₹24.49
Open Price
₹24.49
Prev. Close
₹23.33
Volume
5,325

Source: Dion Global

E & E Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
E & E Enterprises		04.9721.4262.62139.8696.4538.30
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, E & E Enterprises has gained 139.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, E & E Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

E & E Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

E & E Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.2822.37
1019.8720.24
2016.1517.35
5011.712.52
1006.70
2003.350

Source: Dion Global

E & E Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, E & E Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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E & E Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTE & E Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTE & E Enterprises - Letter To Members Pursuant To Regulation 36 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
Jul 23, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTE & E Enterprises - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTE & E Enterprises - Announcement Of Annual General Meeting And Record Date
Jul 23, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTE & E Enterprises - For Payment Of Final Dividend Record Date Fixed As August 11, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About E & E Enterprises

E & E Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH1940PLC003151 and registration number is 003151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Adukia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Abhilasha Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Snehal Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaimin Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on E & E Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of E & E Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E & E Enterprises is ₹24.49 as on Jul 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is E & E Enterprises?

The E & E Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of E & E Enterprises?

The market cap of E & E Enterprises is ₹0.59 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of E & E Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of E & E Enterprises are ₹24.49 and ₹24.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E & E Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E & E Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E & E Enterprises is ₹24.49 and 52-week low of E & E Enterprises is ₹10.21 as on Jul 28, 2026.

How has the E & E Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The E & E Enterprises has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 21.42% over 3 months, 139.86% over 1 year, 96.45% across 3 years, and 38.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E & E Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E & E Enterprises are 3.39 and 0.00 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

E & E Enterprises News

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