What is the share price of E & E Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E & E Enterprises is ₹24.49 as on .

What kind of stock is E & E Enterprises? The E & E Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of E & E Enterprises? The market cap of E & E Enterprises is ₹0.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of E & E Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of E & E Enterprises are ₹24.49 and ₹24.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E & E Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E & E Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E & E Enterprises is ₹24.49 and 52-week low of E & E Enterprises is ₹10.21 as on .

How has the E & E Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The E & E Enterprises has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 21.42% over 3 months, 139.86% over 1 year, 96.45% across 3 years, and 38.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E & E Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E & E Enterprises are 3.39 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global