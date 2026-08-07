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Dynavision Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNAVISION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Dynavision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹210.05 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dynavision Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.00₹216.00
₹210.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.00₹263.95
₹210.05
Open Price
₹216.00
Prev. Close
₹210.10
Volume
398

Source: Dion Global

Dynavision Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynavision		0.024.9218.548.27-13.1316.1623.71
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynavision has declined 13.13% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynavision has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Dynavision Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynavision Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5206.07208.99
10203.22206.49
20202.1203.37
50197.15197.11
100183.62193.06
200191.06201.13

Source: Dion Global

Dynavision Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynavision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dynavision Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTDyna Vision - Board Meeting Intimation for To Review And Take On Record And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalo
Jul 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTDyna Vision - Resignation Letter- Intimation Under Regulation 30 (9) Regarding Material Subsidiary Company -Dynavision Gr
Jul 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTDyna Vision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 03:59 AM IST ISTDyna Vision - Intimation Under Regulation 30(9) Of SEBI (Lodr) 2015- Change In Constitution Of Board Of Directors Of Material
May 15, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTDyna Vision - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Dt 14.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dynavision

Dynavision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1973PLC006439 and registration number is 006439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Suleelal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A Sudheer Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshad Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Skandan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. S Swetha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynavision Share Price

What is the share price of Dynavision?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynavision is ₹210.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynavision?

The Dynavision is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynavision?

The market cap of Dynavision is ₹80.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynavision?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynavision are ₹216.00 and ₹210.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynavision?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynavision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynavision is ₹263.95 and 52-week low of Dynavision is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynavision performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynavision has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 4.92% for the past month, 18.54% over 3 months, -13.13% over 1 year, 16.16% across 3 years, and 23.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynavision?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynavision are 9.96 and 2.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dynavision News

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