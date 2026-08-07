Here's the live share price of Dynavision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynavision
|0.02
|4.92
|18.54
|8.27
|-13.13
|16.16
|23.71
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynavision has declined 13.13% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynavision has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|206.07
|208.99
|10
|203.22
|206.49
|20
|202.1
|203.37
|50
|197.15
|197.11
|100
|183.62
|193.06
|200
|191.06
|201.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynavision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Dyna Vision - Board Meeting Intimation for To Review And Take On Record And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalo
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Dyna Vision - Resignation Letter- Intimation Under Regulation 30 (9) Regarding Material Subsidiary Company -Dynavision Gr
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Dyna Vision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 03:59 AM IST IST
|Dyna Vision - Intimation Under Regulation 30(9) Of SEBI (Lodr) 2015- Change In Constitution Of Board Of Directors Of Material
|May 15, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Dyna Vision - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Dt 14.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Dynavision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1973PLC006439 and registration number is 006439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynavision is ₹210.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynavision is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynavision is ₹80.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynavision are ₹216.00 and ₹210.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynavision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynavision is ₹263.95 and 52-week low of Dynavision is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynavision has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 4.92% for the past month, 18.54% over 3 months, -13.13% over 1 year, 16.16% across 3 years, and 23.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynavision are 9.96 and 2.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global