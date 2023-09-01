Follow Us

DYNAVISION LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹169.00 Closed
2.774.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dynavision Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.10₹172.55
₹169.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.50₹220.20
₹169.00
Open Price
₹172.55
Prev. Close
₹164.45
Volume
1,035

Dynavision Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1173.67
  • R2178.33
  • R3184.12
  • Pivot
    167.88
  • S1163.22
  • S2157.43
  • S3152.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5184.45153.05
  • 10192.03147.51
  • 20185.6143.62
  • 50181.98142.89
  • 100173.27145.87
  • 200162.96150.24

Dynavision Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.7728.910.6023.00-6.11265.01193.91
-4.559.1122.2641.0617.20-45.12-45.12
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.8617.1455.2476.23126.731,115.11588.75
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Dynavision Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynavision Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dynavision Ltd.

Dynavision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1973PLC006439 and registration number is 006439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R P Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. M S Meeramohideen
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N Govindan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Narayanamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmmi Subramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynavision Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynavision Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynavision Ltd. is ₹64.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynavision Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynavision Ltd. is 11.31 and PB ratio of Dynavision Ltd. is 5.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynavision Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynavision Ltd. is ₹169.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynavision Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynavision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynavision Ltd. is ₹220.20 and 52-week low of Dynavision Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

