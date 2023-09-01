Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|24.77
|28.91
|0.60
|23.00
|-6.11
|265.01
|193.91
|-4.55
|9.11
|22.26
|41.06
|17.20
|-45.12
|-45.12
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.86
|17.14
|55.24
|76.23
|126.73
|1,115.11
|588.75
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dynavision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1973PLC006439 and registration number is 006439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dynavision Ltd. is ₹64.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dynavision Ltd. is 11.31 and PB ratio of Dynavision Ltd. is 5.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynavision Ltd. is ₹169.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynavision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynavision Ltd. is ₹220.20 and 52-week low of Dynavision Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.