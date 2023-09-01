Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.00
|123.15
|292.97
|442.11
|507.76
|82.73
|82.73
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2016PLC218387 and registration number is 218387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹132.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹97.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹93.30 and 52-week low of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.