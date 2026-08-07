What is the share price of Dynamic Services & Security? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Services & Security is ₹135.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Dynamic Services & Security? The Dynamic Services & Security is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Services & Security? The market cap of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹302.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Services & Security? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Services & Security are ₹137.80 and ₹131.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Services & Security? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Services & Security stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹183.90 and 52-week low of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹84.70 as on .

How has the Dynamic Services & Security performed historically in terms of returns? The Dynamic Services & Security has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -22.98% for the past month, 7.92% over 3 months, -9.51% over 1 year, 40.14% across 3 years, and 20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security are 6.46 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global