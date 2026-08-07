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Dynamic Services & Security Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNAMIC SERVICES & SECURITY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Dynamic Services & Security along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹135.55 Closed
-1.74₹ -2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dynamic Services & Security Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.40₹137.80
₹135.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.70₹183.90
₹135.55
Open Price
₹137.25
Prev. Close
₹137.95
Volume
15,000

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Services & Security Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynamic Services & Security		-1.24-22.987.925.82-9.5140.1420.41
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynamic Services & Security has declined 9.51% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Services & Security has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Dynamic Services & Security Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Services & Security Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.06138.73
10144.36141.83
20153.82147.33
50154148.58
100136.14142.67
200128.93141.59

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Services & Security Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynamic Services & Security saw a drop in promoter holding to 76.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dynamic Services & Security Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dynamic Services & Security fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Dynamic Services & Security

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L43222WB2016PLC218387 and registration number is 218387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Devi Bhagat
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Bhagat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hakimuddin Siyawala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirmalya Sircar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabir Kundu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Rudra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranay Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynamic Services & Security Share Price

What is the share price of Dynamic Services & Security?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Services & Security is ₹135.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynamic Services & Security?

The Dynamic Services & Security is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Services & Security?

The market cap of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹302.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Services & Security?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Services & Security are ₹137.80 and ₹131.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Services & Security?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Services & Security stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹183.90 and 52-week low of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹84.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynamic Services & Security performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynamic Services & Security has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -22.98% for the past month, 7.92% over 3 months, -9.51% over 1 year, 40.14% across 3 years, and 20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security are 6.46 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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