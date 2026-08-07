Here's the live share price of Dynamic Services & Security along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynamic Services & Security
|-1.24
|-22.98
|7.92
|5.82
|-9.51
|40.14
|20.41
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynamic Services & Security has declined 9.51% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Services & Security has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.06
|138.73
|10
|144.36
|141.83
|20
|153.82
|147.33
|50
|154
|148.58
|100
|136.14
|142.67
|200
|128.93
|141.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynamic Services & Security saw a drop in promoter holding to 76.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dynamic Services & Security fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L43222WB2016PLC218387 and registration number is 218387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Services & Security is ₹135.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Services & Security is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹302.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Services & Security are ₹137.80 and ₹131.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Services & Security stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹183.90 and 52-week low of Dynamic Services & Security is ₹84.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Services & Security has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -22.98% for the past month, 7.92% over 3 months, -9.51% over 1 year, 40.14% across 3 years, and 20.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security are 6.46 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global