DYNAMIC SERVICES & SECURITY LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹97.85 Closed
4.994.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.00₹97.85
₹97.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹93.30
₹97.85
Open Price
₹97.20
Prev. Close
₹93.20
Volume
1,44,000

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.13
  • R298.42
  • R398.98
  • Pivot
    97.57
  • S197.28
  • S296.72
  • S396.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.4385.32
  • 1016.4377.68
  • 2016.6867.34
  • 5016.4552.06
  • 10015.7941.13
  • 20020.2432.84

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.00123.15292.97442.11507.7682.7382.73
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dynamic Services & Security Ltd.

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2016PLC218387 and registration number is 218387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Devi Bhagat
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Bhagat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hakimuddin Siyawala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipanjan Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranay Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynamic Services & Security Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹132.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹97.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹93.30 and 52-week low of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

