What is the share price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹15.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services? The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services? The market cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹18.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are ₹16.90 and ₹15.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹33.58 and 52-week low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹14.55 as on .

How has the Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -35.83% over 3 months, -24.95% over 1 year, -36.45% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are 36.65 and 1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global