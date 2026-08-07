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Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.76 Closed
-3.55₹ -0.58
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.76₹16.90
₹15.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.55₹33.58
₹15.76
Open Price
₹16.89
Prev. Close
₹16.34
Volume
620

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services		-1.623.55-35.83-31.03-24.95-36.4538.79
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services has declined 24.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.816.46
1015.916.35
2016.5816.92
5020.0819.09
10021.8921.37
20024.4224.83

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTDynamic Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quar
Jul 02, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTDynamic Portfolio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 19, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTDynamic Portfolio - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 19, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTDynamic Portfolio - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 19Th May, 2026.
May 14, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTDynamic Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Q

Source: Dion Global

About Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1994PLC304881 and registration number is 304881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Anita Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujoy Chakraborty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Share Price

What is the share price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹15.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services?

The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services?

The market cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹18.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are ₹16.90 and ₹15.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹33.58 and 52-week low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹14.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -35.83% over 3 months, -24.95% over 1 year, -36.45% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are 36.65 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services News

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