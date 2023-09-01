Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.95
|11.23
|109.18
|75.28
|202.48
|2,178.67
|3,740.45
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1994PLC304881 and registration number is 304881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹79.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is -112.25 and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is 6.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹68.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹69.72 and 52-week low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.