Here's the live share price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
|-1.62
|3.55
|-35.83
|-31.03
|-24.95
|-36.45
|38.79
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services has declined 24.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.8
|16.46
|10
|15.9
|16.35
|20
|16.58
|16.92
|50
|20.08
|19.09
|100
|21.89
|21.37
|200
|24.42
|24.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quar
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Portfolio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 19, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Portfolio - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 19, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Portfolio - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 19Th May, 2026.
|May 14, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Dynamic Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Q
Source: Dion Global
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1994PLC304881 and registration number is 304881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹15.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹18.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are ₹16.90 and ₹15.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹33.58 and 52-week low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services is ₹14.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -35.83% over 3 months, -24.95% over 1 year, -36.45% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are 36.65 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global