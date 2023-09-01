Follow Us

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. Share Price

DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.36 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.36₹68.36
₹68.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.40₹69.72
₹68.36
Open Price
₹68.36
Prev. Close
₹68.36
Volume
1

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.36
  • R268.36
  • R368.36
  • Pivot
    68.36
  • S168.36
  • S268.36
  • S368.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.765.69
  • 1023.0563.88
  • 2021.860.63
  • 5016.350.98
  • 10012.3242.5
  • 2009.2133.43

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.9511.23109.1875.28202.482,178.673,740.45
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1994PLC304881 and registration number is 304881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujoy Chakraborty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹79.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is -112.25 and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is 6.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹68.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹69.72 and 52-week low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

