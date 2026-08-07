Here's the live share price of Dynamic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynamic Industries
|-5.28
|-8.2
|-7.84
|-9.32
|-5.54
|18.49
|2.25
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.9
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.2
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.9
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.1
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.8
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.6
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.4
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.4
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.8
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.8
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.2
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.2
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.6
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynamic Industries has declined 5.54% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.54
|108.36
|10
|110.5
|109.12
|20
|110.52
|109.67
|50
|110.42
|109.56
|100
|105.69
|109.85
|200
|117.41
|111.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynamic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 27, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Industries - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Dynamic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC011989 and registration number is 011989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Industries is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynamic Industries is ₹31.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Industries are ₹106.90 and ₹104.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Industries is ₹189.90 and 52-week low of Dynamic Industries is ₹83.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Industries has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -8.2% for the past month, -7.84% over 3 months, -5.54% over 1 year, 18.49% across 3 years, and 2.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Industries are 0.00 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global