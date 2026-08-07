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Dynamic Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Dynamic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.05 Closed
-2.02₹ -2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dynamic Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.00₹106.90
₹104.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.20₹189.90
₹104.05
Open Price
₹104.10
Prev. Close
₹106.20
Volume
1,080

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynamic Industries		-5.28-8.2-7.84-9.32-5.5418.492.25
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.929.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.2-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.90.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.114.7513.15-28.98-2.8-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.629.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.4-4.9620.2915.299.8740.415.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.80.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.8
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.2-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.2-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.611.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynamic Industries has declined 5.54% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Dynamic Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.54108.36
10110.5109.12
20110.52109.67
50110.42109.56
100105.69109.85
200117.41111.41

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynamic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dynamic Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTDynamic Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTDynamic Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 27, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTDynamic Industries - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTDynamic Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTDynamic Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Dynamic Industries

Dynamic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC011989 and registration number is 011989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Apurva Kamaleshbhai Modi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Bharat Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anokhi Balakia
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Dynamic Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Dynamic Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Industries is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynamic Industries?

The Dynamic Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Industries?

The market cap of Dynamic Industries is ₹31.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Industries are ₹106.90 and ₹104.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Industries is ₹189.90 and 52-week low of Dynamic Industries is ₹83.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynamic Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynamic Industries has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -8.2% for the past month, -7.84% over 3 months, -5.54% over 1 year, 18.49% across 3 years, and 2.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Industries are 0.00 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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