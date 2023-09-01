Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dynamic Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.50 Closed
0.770.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dynamic Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹63.58
₹62.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹87.50
₹62.50
Open Price
₹62.20
Prev. Close
₹62.02
Volume
1,670

Dynamic Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.39
  • R264.27
  • R364.97
  • Pivot
    62.69
  • S161.81
  • S261.11
  • S360.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.2162.39
  • 1078.5162.71
  • 2077.7262.82
  • 5078.2862.52
  • 10073.7462.98
  • 20075.565.14

Dynamic Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.41-2.271.71-2.34-21.8855.86-46.65
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Dynamic Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynamic Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dynamic Industries Ltd.

Dynamic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC011989 and registration number is 011989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravinchandra D Master
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Viraj D Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harin D Mamlatdarna
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dipakkumar N Chokshi
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Dinesh J Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. JatinBhai B Surti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dynamic Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynamic Industries Ltd. is ₹18.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynamic Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynamic Industries Ltd. is 90.32 and PB ratio of Dynamic Industries Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynamic Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Industries Ltd. is ₹62.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Industries Ltd. is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Dynamic Industries Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data