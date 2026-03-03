Facebook Pixel Code
Dynamic Archistructures Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNAMIC ARCHISTRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dynamic Archistructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.88 Closed
4.99₹ 2.37
As on Mar 12, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Dynamic Archistructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.88₹49.88
₹49.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.88₹49.88
₹49.88
Open Price
₹49.88
Prev. Close
₹47.51
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dynamic Archistructures has gained 30.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Dynamic Archistructures’s current P/E of 41.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dynamic Archistructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynamic Archistructures		0000056.0730.62
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Dynamic Archistructures has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Archistructures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Dynamic Archistructures Financials

Dynamic Archistructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.8847.11
1044.5644.8
2040.6540.54
5026.460
10013.230
2006.610

Dynamic Archistructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynamic Archistructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dynamic Archistructures Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 1:03 AM ISTDynamic Archistru - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Feb 10, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTDynamic Archistru - Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months En
Feb 10, 2026, 12:53 AM ISTDynamic Archistru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 10, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTDynamic Archistru - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Third
Feb 04, 2026, 12:31 AM ISTDynamic Archistru - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing

About Dynamic Archistructures

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201WB1996PLC077451 and registration number is 077451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Danmal Porwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Porwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Akansha Lunia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynamic Archistructures Share Price

What is the share price of Dynamic Archistructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Archistructures is ₹49.88 as on Mar 12, 2025.

What kind of stock is Dynamic Archistructures?

The Dynamic Archistructures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Archistructures?

The market cap of Dynamic Archistructures is ₹24.99 Cr as on Mar 12, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Archistructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Archistructures are ₹49.88 and ₹49.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Archistructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Archistructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Archistructures is ₹49.88 and 52-week low of Dynamic Archistructures is ₹49.88 as on Mar 12, 2025.

How has the Dynamic Archistructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynamic Archistructures has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 56.07% across 3 years, and 30.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Archistructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Archistructures are 41.67 and 0.67 on Mar 12, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dynamic Archistructures News

