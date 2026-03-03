Here's the live share price of Dynamic Archistructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dynamic Archistructures has gained 30.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.
Dynamic Archistructures’s current P/E of 41.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynamic Archistructures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56.07
|30.62
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Dynamic Archistructures has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Archistructures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.88
|47.11
|10
|44.56
|44.8
|20
|40.65
|40.54
|50
|26.46
|0
|100
|13.23
|0
|200
|6.61
|0
In the latest quarter, Dynamic Archistructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 1:03 AM IST
|Dynamic Archistru - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2025-26.
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
|Dynamic Archistru - Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months En
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
|Dynamic Archistru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Dynamic Archistru - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Third
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
|Dynamic Archistru - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing
Dynamic Archistructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201WB1996PLC077451 and registration number is 077451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Archistructures is ₹49.88 as on Mar 12, 2025.
The Dynamic Archistructures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynamic Archistructures is ₹24.99 Cr as on Mar 12, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Archistructures are ₹49.88 and ₹49.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Archistructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Archistructures is ₹49.88 and 52-week low of Dynamic Archistructures is ₹49.88 as on Mar 12, 2025.
The Dynamic Archistructures has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 56.07% across 3 years, and 30.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Archistructures are 41.67 and 0.67 on Mar 12, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.