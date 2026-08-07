Here's the live share price of Duncan Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Duncan Engineering
|-1.74
|-1.08
|-12.53
|-15.33
|-24.48
|-8.80
|11.36
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Duncan Engineering has declined 24.48% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Duncan Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|382.86
|385.06
|10
|382.25
|383.35
|20
|380.77
|381.02
|50
|377.49
|381.11
|100
|384.06
|390.43
|200
|419.29
|409.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Duncan Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Duncan Engineering - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Duncan Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for To Considered And Approved The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Duncan Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Duncan Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Duncan Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Duncan Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991PN1961PLC139151 and registration number is 139151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duncan Engineering is ₹370.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duncan Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Duncan Engineering is ₹136.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Duncan Engineering are ₹384.95 and ₹363.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duncan Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duncan Engineering is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Duncan Engineering is ₹319.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duncan Engineering has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -1.08% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -24.48% over 1 year, -8.8% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering are 30.04 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global