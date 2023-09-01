Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Duncan Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DUNCAN ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹430.00 Closed
-1.42-6.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Duncan Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.00₹456.95
₹430.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹233.40₹625.00
₹430.00
Open Price
₹456.95
Prev. Close
₹436.20
Volume
2,622

Duncan Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1449.63
  • R2469.27
  • R3481.58
  • Pivot
    437.32
  • S1417.68
  • S2405.37
  • S3385.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5291.27445.83
  • 10293.37453.52
  • 20287.67464.19
  • 50272.34469.25
  • 100251.78452.56
  • 200255.29413.05

Duncan Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.44-10.83-11.8014.0472.41334.34400.00
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

Duncan Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Duncan Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Duncan Engineering Ltd.

Duncan Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991PN1961PLC139151 and registration number is 139151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J P Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Akshat Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. O P Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arti Kant
    Independent Director

FAQs on Duncan Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Duncan Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹158.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Duncan Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is 16.05 and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is 3.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Duncan Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹430.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duncan Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duncan Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹233.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data