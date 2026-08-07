What is the share price of Duncan Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duncan Engineering is ₹370.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Duncan Engineering? The Duncan Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duncan Engineering? The market cap of Duncan Engineering is ₹136.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Duncan Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Duncan Engineering are ₹384.95 and ₹363.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duncan Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duncan Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duncan Engineering is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Duncan Engineering is ₹319.30 as on .

How has the Duncan Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Duncan Engineering has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -1.08% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -24.48% over 1 year, -8.8% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering are 30.04 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global