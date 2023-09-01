Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.44
|-10.83
|-11.80
|14.04
|72.41
|334.34
|400.00
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|8.93
|1.24
|36.63
|58.60
|52.15
|334.96
|103.89
|24.14
|17.66
|28.80
|68.76
|31.14
|432.96
|158.80
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.25
|23.12
|33.44
|32.36
|-23.63
|89.10
|-39.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Duncan Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991PN1961PLC139151 and registration number is 139151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹158.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is 16.05 and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is 3.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹430.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duncan Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of Duncan Engineering Ltd. is ₹233.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.