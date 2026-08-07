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Duncan Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

DUNCAN ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Duncan Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹370.00 Closed
0.03₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Duncan Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹363.10₹384.95
₹370.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹319.30₹539.00
₹370.00
Open Price
₹376.10
Prev. Close
₹369.90
Volume
896

Source: Dion Global

Duncan Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Duncan Engineering		-1.74-1.08-12.53-15.33-24.48-8.8011.36
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Duncan Engineering has declined 24.48% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Duncan Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Duncan Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Duncan Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5382.86385.06
10382.25383.35
20380.77381.02
50377.49381.11
100384.06390.43
200419.29409.06

Source: Dion Global

Duncan Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Duncan Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Duncan Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTDuncan Engineering - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTDuncan Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for To Considered And Approved The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 27, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTDuncan Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
Jul 25, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTDuncan Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTDuncan Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Duncan Engineering

Duncan Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991PN1961PLC139151 and registration number is 139151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J P Goenka
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Arvind Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Akshat Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Dr. D S Gangwar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arti Kant
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sheila Singla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Duncan Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Duncan Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duncan Engineering is ₹370.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Duncan Engineering?

The Duncan Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duncan Engineering?

The market cap of Duncan Engineering is ₹136.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Duncan Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Duncan Engineering are ₹384.95 and ₹363.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duncan Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duncan Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duncan Engineering is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Duncan Engineering is ₹319.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Duncan Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Duncan Engineering has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -1.08% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -24.48% over 1 year, -8.8% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering are 30.04 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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