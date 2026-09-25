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Dudani Retail Share Price

Sector
Retail

Dudani Retail has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 29.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Dudani Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Dudani Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trent		-3.19-7.06-16.8520.34-17.323.3732.61
Vedant Fashions		-7.6-1.7827.4849.44-25.95-26.73-10.89
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-4.64-7.68-21.79-14.6-42.17-20.88-13.11
V2 Retail		1.93-1.72-6.2611.298.92135.1969.4
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-4.74-10.92-21.98-17.32-47.26-39.44-26.49
Purple Style Labs		-4.35-6.71-6.71-6.71-6.71-2.29-1.38
Raymond Lifestyle		4.81-3.95-14.38-6.82-45.49-37.85-24.82
Vaibhav Global		-2.89-6.49-14.744.51-16.33-22.86-22.12
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-4.16-10.25-7.38.17-19-1321.17
Baazar Style Retail		-4.55-6.6525.7332.172.25-2.53-1.53
Cantabil Retail India		-1.84-2.022.584.57-11.52.5614.58
Go Fashion (India)		3.33-9.89-17.8319.48-54.92-37.26-23.98
Credo Brands Marketing		-1.13-5.05-20.461.7-36.18-38.52-25.32
Purple United Sales		9.0714.818.0281.9115.8832.1318.2
Forcas Studio		5.149.48137.89115.95113.5415.088.79
S D Retail		5.09-0.61-10.4410.96-34.3-18.56-11.59
Future Lifestyle Fashions		2.70-16.79-8.06-33.33-30.53-54.06
Future Enterprises		0-10-10-10-40-28.86-46.68

Source: Dion Global

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About Dudani Retail

Dudani Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52190RJ2015PLC048711 and registration number is 048711. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Charu Dudani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Madhvi Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neetu Yadav
    Non Executive Director

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