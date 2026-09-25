Dudani Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52190RJ2015PLC048711 and registration number is 048711. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.